WhereverFamily Announces Winners of Fifth Annual Awards

The web publication for modern family travelers congratulates the Wherever Awards winners

WhereverFamily, a web publication, a trusted travel source for family travel and part of the FXExpress Publications, Inc., family of publications, which includes Global Traveler and trazeetravel.com, announces the winners of its Wherever Awards for the fifth year.

Whereverfamily.com offers useful travel content across a range of topics for today's modern family travelers. Updated daily, WhereverFamily covers luxury and budget travel, travel tips, worldwide destinations, cruises, age-specific travel needs and much more.

"We are excited to celebrate the winners of the fifth-annual Wherever Awards! It's hard to believe we've already been giving out the Wherever Awards for five years, and through a turbulent time in the industry," said Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO, FXExpress Publications, Inc. "Our readers know these winning travel providers will offer the perfect family vacation, whatever your family make-up or desires. Families are getting back out there in record numbers, and we are joyful to celebrate family travel overall and the winners. Congratulations!"

For the first time in 2022, WhereverFamily honored the Family Innovators of the Year, recognizing family travel providers leading the way in the industry. Southwest Airlines wins Family Innovator of the Year, Airline, for its two free checked bags per person, kid-friendly amenities and much more. For Family Innovator of the Year, Hotel, it's Great Wolf Lodge, consistently delivering thoughtful amenities for kids. Club Med will expand with 17 family-friendly all-inclusives this year, earning it the Family Innovator of the Year, Resorts honor. Sixt, Family Innovator of the Year, Rental Car, ensures families can travel comfortably with larger vehicles readily available. Families return year after year to Family Innovator of the Year, Travel Provider, Disney Cruise Line, while Ireland, Family Innovator of the Year, Destination, offer a plethora of options for family travelers.

Reader votes for the best in travel across a range of categories were collected Dec. 14, 2021–March 30, 2022. The winners are announced on whereverfamily.com today, June 1, and in the WhereverFamily digital edition, available now on the Global Traveler app and the PressReader newsstand. The winners will also be honored at an awards event at The Lotos Club in New York City on June 7.

Congratulations to the winners of the 2022 Wherever Awards:

Best Family-Friendly Domestic Airline

United Airlines

Third Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Airline in North America

Air Canada

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly International Airline

Air Canada

Third Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Frequent-Flyer Program

United MileagePlus

Third Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Hotel Chain

Marriott Hotels & Resorts

Best Family-Friendly Resort Chain

Marriott Hotels & Resorts

Best Family-Friendly Individual Hotel

Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World

Best Family-Friendly Frequent-Stay Program

Sonesta Travel Pass

Best Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Hotel

Club Med

Best Family-Friendly Pet Hotel

Ascend Collection AND

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

Best Family-Friendly Hotel Kids Club

Club Med, Sandpiper Bay, Florida

Best Family-Friendly Vacation Company

Disney Vacation Club

Best Family-Friendly Domestic Tour Company

Adventures by Disney

Best Family-Friendly International Tour Company

Adventures by Disney

Best Family-Friendly Cruise Line

Celebrity Cruises

Best Family-Friendly MultiGen Cruise Line

Seabourn Cruise Line

Best Family-Friendly Cruise Line Kids Club

Disney Cruise Line's Oceaneer Club

Best Family-Friendly Credit Card

Chase United Explorer Card

Fifth Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Credit Card Rewards Program

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Card from Chase

Fifth Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly International Destination

Tahiti

Third Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Domestic Destination

Charleston, South Carolina

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Caribbean Island

Dominican Republic

Third Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Northeast/Mid-Atlantic United States

Ocean City, Maryland

Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Southeast United States

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Third Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Florida East

West Palm Beach, Florida

Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Florida West

Sanibel Island, Florida

Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Florida Panhandle

Mexico Beach, Florida

Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Gulf Coast, United States

Dauphin Island, Alabama

Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Texas

Galveston, Texas

Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, West United States

Huntington Beach, California

Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Hawai'ian Islands

Lanai City, Lanai

Best Family-Friendly MultiGen Destination of the Year

Ireland

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Amusement Park

Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney World, Orlando, Florida

Best Family-Friendly Waterpark

Great Wolf Lodge

Best Family-Friendly Rental Car Company

Hertz

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Domestic Airport

Chicago Midway Airport

Third Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly International Airport

Istanbul Grand Airport

Best Family-Friendly Airport Dining

Miami International Airport

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Airport Shopping

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Second Consecutive Year

Special Achievement Awards

Family Innovator of the Year, Airline

Southwest Airlines

Family Innovator of the Year, Hotel

Great Wolf Lodge

Family Innovator of the Year, Resorts

Club Med

Family Innovator of the Year, Rental Car

Sixt

Family Innovator of the Year, Travel Provider

Disney Cruise Line

Family Innovator of the Year, Destination

Ireland

To learn more, visit whereverfamily.com daily.

About whereverfamily.com

whereverfamily.com is the trusted source for family travel written by award-winning journalists connected closely to family travel. Updated daily with content unique to today's traveling families, the platform features need-to-know information on planning family trips at any budget for any age group. WhereverFamily will be complemented by creative digital marketing options, including Family on the Go, and html newsletters sponsored by other brands. Family News, a weekly e-newsletter, is sent to a select list of double-opt-in email subscribers, as is the WhereverFamily slideshow newsletter. Each year, whereverfamily.com awards the Wherever Awards, the brands selected by the readers as the best in serving families that travel.

About FXExpress Publications, Inc.

FXExpress Publications, Inc., based in Yardley, Pennsylvania, is a privately held company publishing Global Traveler, globaltravelerusa.com, FX Excursions, eFlyer USA and several annuals. WhereverFamily LLC publishes whereverfamily.com and its related brands, and Trazee Travel, LLC publishes trazeetravel.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/whereverfamily_announces_winners_of_fifth_annual_awards/prweb18710604.htm