Calnetix Technologies to Present and Exhibit at ASME Turbo Expo Conference in The Netherlands

Calnetix Technologies will exhibit and present a paper with its subsidiary Sapphire Technologies at the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) Turbomachinery Technical Conference and Exposition from June 13-17.

Calnetix's Manager of Rotordynamics and AMB Controls Rasish Khatri and Sapphire's Senior Program Manager Jeremy Liu will co-present the paper entitled, "Field Testing and Operation of a 300 kW Active Magnetic Bearing Supported Turboexpander Generator for Natural Gas Pressure Letdown" on June 14.

The paper reviews the design of a 300 kW turboexpander generator, including rotordynamics and active magnetic bearing (AMB) system, and covers the field performance data in detail. The authors will present the data on shop testing, field testing and commissioning, including unbalance response testing. The paper will also describe important case studies, in which AMBs were used to diagnose system or other component level problems.

The paper is co-authored by Calnetix's Director of Technology for Magnetic Bearings Larry Hawkins; and Baker Hughes' Principal Engineer Massimiliano Ortiz Neri, Senior Engineer Francesco Cangioli and Aerodynamics Lead Engineer Davide Biliotti.

"The successful field test results from the site commissioning are an important milestone and a validation of Calnetix's advanced magnetic technologies," said Vatche Artinian, CEO of Calnetix. "Leveraging our strong foundation of technical expertise and successful installation, we will continue to decarbonize the energy system with our hermetically sealed turbomachinery solutions, which would enable our customers to shift to a more efficient and sustainable future."

In addition to the paper presentation, Calnetix will be showcasing its compressor system on magnetic bearings at booth #413. Attendees are invited to learn more about the company's turbomachinery solutions for hydrogen economy and chat with the experts by visiting Calnetix's booth.

In its 67th year, the ASME Turbo Expo aims to accelerate the transition of the energy and propulsion sectors into a carbon-neutral future by 2050. The Turbo Expo will serve as a synergetic platform for government, academic, research and industry professionals to discuss multidisciplinary approaches for decarbonization.

About Calnetix Technologies

Calnetix Technologies, LLC ("Calnetix"), headquartered in Cerritos, Calif., is focused on Innovation That Drives Industries®. The company specializes in high-performance, high-speed motor generators and best-in-class advanced magnetic bearings and control systems. Calnetix's patented, underlying technologies, which have been in use since the company's inception in 1998, have made Calnetix a world leader in the design and production of high-speed machines. The company's overall technology portfolio and system integration capabilities have led to development and production contracts with industry leaders and the start of many successful subsidiaries that focus on unique niche markets.

