Novel Protein-Like Synthetic Molecules with Superior Properties as Therapeutics, Diagnostics and Targeted Delivery Agents, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about a novel molecular discovery platform for synthetic protein-like molecules called Techneins™ with infinite building block diversity to discover ligands, inhibitors and engagers with nanomolar to picomolar affinity. Attendees will learn how techneins can be discovered and developed against virtually any type of target molecule, including complex proteins, peptides, small molecules and metal ions. Michal Avital-Shmilovici PhD, Principal Scientist, SRI International will discuss how techneins are designed to mimic biological drugs and diagnostics but with superior properties of potency, selectivity and biological and thermal stability. Dr. Avital-Shmilovici will also discuss how discovery is enabled through a innovative mega throughput screening technology that screens large chemically synthetic compound libraries in minutes.

SRI's Technein™ Discovery Platform enables the discovery of molecules with protein like structure and function but with the synthetic customizability of small molecules. Techniens use the the ever-growing list of synthetic scaffolds generated in medicinal chemistry as building blocks to create protein mimetics for use as therapeutics, diagnostics and catalysts. This non-natural building blocks confer biostability and lack of immunogenicity as well as extraordinary thermal stability compared to natural proteins. The Technein Discovery Platform is based on screening of chemical synthesized large diverse libraries (107 – 109 members) using a process that can screen millions of compounds per minute to identify nanomolar to picomolar hits as affinity agents, protein-protein interaction inhibitors and engagers. Examples of the application of the platform to the discovery of therapeutics and diagnostics for SARS CoV2 spike protein, K-Ras and Asialoglycoprotein receptor (ASGPR) will be presented.

Register for this webinar to learn about a molecular discovery platform for synthetic polymers that can be used in drug discovery, diagnostics and targeted delivery agents with tunable and customizable properties of potency, selectivity, stability and pharmacokinetic properties.

Join Michal Avital-Shmilovici PhD, Principal Scientist, SRI International, for the live webinar on Monday, June 20, 2022, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Novel Protein-Like Synthetic Polymers with Superior Properties as Therapeutics, Diagnostics and Targeted Delivery Agents.

