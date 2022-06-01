How to Generate Patient Journey Insights by Leveraging Real-world Data from Electronic Health Records, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn the value of electronic health record (EHR) data to inform research across the drug and device lifecycle for life sciences. Attendees will learn the benefits and limitations of both EHR and claims data separately and together, as real-world data sources. The featured speakers will review how quality data is curated and analyzed from these sources. Attendees will recognize opportunities where EHR data may be most applicable to satisfy regulatory requirements, better understand patient journey and patient burden, track treatments and outcomes, identify patients for a clinical trial, and more.

Real-world data (RWD) comes in all shapes and sizes — and levels of quality — which can impact the ability to create real-world evidence (RWE) to inform critical business decisions. Electronic health record (EHR) data collected at the point of care gives a unique and thorough view into patient encounters. It also gives a detailed view into the patient journey and physician thinking, which is often found in physician notes. Specialty medical societies play a unique role in their management of qualified clinical data registries, which helps bring together this data — from tens of thousands of healthcare providers — at scale.

Verana HealthⓇ is the steward of three specialty medical registries focused on ophthalmology, urology and neurology, exclusively curating both structured and unstructured EHR data from these registries to produce quality RWD. This data helps drive quality insights for life sciences companies across the drug or device lifecycle. Therefore, allowing companies to meet regulatory requirements, understand treatment patterns and outcomes, track burden of disease, recruit sites and patients for trials, and more.

Join this webinar to learn how to look beyond claims data to inform critical research. The session will feature a real client case study focused on the demographic and clinical characteristics over time of patients undergoing minimally invasive glaucoma surgery.

Join Michael Mbagwu, MD, Medical Director, Verana Health; and Won Chan Lee, PhD, Principal and Head of HEOR/RWE Practice, Axtria - Ingenious Insights, for the live webinar on Monday, June 20, 2022, at 3 p.m. EDT (12 p.m. PDT).

