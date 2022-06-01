How to Generate Patient Journey Insights by Leveraging Real-world Data from Electronic Health Records, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn the value of electronic health record (EHR) data to inform research across the drug and device lifecycle for life sciences. Attendees will learn the benefits and limitations of both EHR and claims data separately and together, as real-world data sources. The featured speakers will review how quality data is curated and analyzed from these sources. Attendees will recognize opportunities where EHR data may be most applicable to satisfy regulatory requirements, better understand patient journey and patient burden, track treatments and outcomes, identify patients for a clinical trial, and more.
TORONTO (PRWEB) June 01, 2022
Real-world data (RWD) comes in all shapes and sizes — and levels of quality — which can impact the ability to create real-world evidence (RWE) to inform critical business decisions. Electronic health record (EHR) data collected at the point of care gives a unique and thorough view into patient encounters. It also gives a detailed view into the patient journey and physician thinking, which is often found in physician notes. Specialty medical societies play a unique role in their management of qualified clinical data registries, which helps bring together this data — from tens of thousands of healthcare providers — at scale.
Verana HealthⓇ is the steward of three specialty medical registries focused on ophthalmology, urology and neurology, exclusively curating both structured and unstructured EHR data from these registries to produce quality RWD. This data helps drive quality insights for life sciences companies across the drug or device lifecycle. Therefore, allowing companies to meet regulatory requirements, understand treatment patterns and outcomes, track burden of disease, recruit sites and patients for trials, and more.
Join this webinar to learn how to look beyond claims data to inform critical research. The session will feature a real client case study focused on the demographic and clinical characteristics over time of patients undergoing minimally invasive glaucoma surgery.
Join Michael Mbagwu, MD, Medical Director, Verana Health; and Won Chan Lee, PhD, Principal and Head of HEOR/RWE Practice, Axtria - Ingenious Insights, for the live webinar on Monday, June 20, 2022, at 3 p.m. EDT (12 p.m. PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit How to Generate Patient Journey Insights by Leveraging Real-world Data from Electronic Health Records.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/how_to_generate_patient_journey_insights_by_leveraging_real_world_data_from_electronic_health_records_upcoming_webinar_hosted_by_xtalks/prweb18710198.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.