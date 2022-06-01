Presidential Heating & Air Conditioning Celebrates 40th Year of Service

Forty years in business—just the start for this family-owned and operated company.
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (PRWEB) June 01, 2022
Presidential Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc.—Montgomery County's premier heating and air conditioning company—is celebrating its 40th year in business. A major milestone for this award-winning, family owned and operated, business.
"Our mission has guided our company success—honesty, superior customer service, and the highest quality system installation around," said Wendell Nixon, Founder and President. "That's why we still serve many of the same customers from our first year in business."
This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company,
including:
- Angi's Superior Service Award winner, 12 years in a row
- A 4.9 Google Rating
- Carrier® President's Award Winner for 7 consecutive years
"We are proud to be recognized by our customers and our industry partners. And, we truly appreciate the support of our customers and our amazing employees", says Chris Nixon, General Manager
To learn more about Presidential Heating and Air, Inc. click here http://www.presidentialheatandair.com
Wendell Nixon was one of the founding partners of Presidential Heating and Air, Inc. and is the President of the company. Wendell's son, Chris Nixon, is the General manager.
Presidential Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. provides both service and installation services for residential and commercial customers in the Montgomery County, NW Washington DC and the
surrounding communities.
Presidential has been a Carrier® Factory Authorized Dealer (FAD)—a prestigious designation
awarded to relatively few dealers across America–for over 20 years.
