Xtalks Announces its Life Science Webinar Calendar for June 2022

Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks will feature topics on biomarkers, clinical trials, commercialization & HEOR, drug discovery & development, healthcare, laboratory technology, pharmaceutical, pharmacovigilance, preclinical and food.
TORONTO (PRWEB) June 01, 2022
Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in the pharma, biotech, medical device and food industries. Access to all webinars is free, so be sure to register today to save your place! Participate in the discussion and stay relevant in your field!
Visit http://www.xtalks.com to see our upcoming webinars:
BIOMARKERS
June 7- Biomarkers for Alzheimer's Disease: The Road Towards Clinical Implementation
June 27- Improving Clinical Research in Oncology Using Immune Scoring Biomarkers & a Multi-omics Approach
CLINICAL TRIALS
June 1- Revolutions in Retina Research: How to Be at The Forefront of Research in The Back of The Eye
June 2- Considerations for Patient Diversity in Cardiovascular Clinical Trials
June 2- Data-Driven Insights for Effective Clinical Trial Oversight
June 8- How to Balance Scientific Complexity With Patient-Centric Clinical Trial Protocol Design
June 9- What Every Sponsor Should Know Before Planning Dialysis Trials: Insight From a PI and Dialysis Organizations
June 9- Using the Pain Catastrophizing Scale in Clinical Research and Practice
June 14- Are You Ready for EU CTR? The Challenges, Lessons Learned and Innovations Surrounding the New Regulation
June 15- Maximizing Patient Recruitment Spend: Lessons on Reducing Site Burden and Increasing Diversity Through Optimized Pre-screening
June 15- Commonly Overlooked Issues in CRO Selection — and How to Address Them
June 16- Automating an End-to-End Clinical Data Workflow with a Platform Approach
June 16- Cultural-Linguistic Considerations for Successful Cognitive Endpoint Assessment in International CNS Clinical Trials
June 28- Advancing Rare Disease Research with Decentralized Models
June 30- Next-Gen Cell Therapies: Listening and Engaging with Patient Perspectives as an Essential Element in Clinical Trials
June 30- Considerations for Neuroscience Trials with Direct Administration to the CNS
COMMERCIALIZATION AND HEOR
June 20- How to Generate Patient Journey Insights by Leveraging Real-world Data from Electronic Health Records
DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT
June 7- Facilitating Target Identification Processes with AI: Challenges and Prospects
June 15- Moving Drug Substance Off the Critical Path — Streamlined Strategies to Accelerate to First-in-Human & Beyond
June 20- Novel Protein-Like Synthetic Polymers with Superior Properties as Therapeutics, Diagnostics and Targeted Delivery Agents
June 22- A Scalable System to Engineer Human 3D Muscle Tissues for Drug Discovery
June 24- The Age of Cell and Gene Therapies is Upon Us! What Does it Mean for Bioanalysis?
HEALTHCARE
June 21- From BMI to BCP: Body Composition Profiling with MRI for Metabolic Disease Management, Health Risks and Healthy Lifestyle Choice
LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY
June 23- Leveraging Patent Intelligence and Network Analysis to Quantify Technology Influence in CRISPR
June 29- Adopt QMS Functionality in Under 30 Days
PHARMACEUTICAL
June 14- IDMP Readiness – How Pharma are Navigating the Complexities and Realizing Value
June 16- Inspection Readiness: What is it, why it matters, and what you need to know to be prepared
June 22- Coaching and Empowering Leaders in the Pharma and Life Sciences Industry
June 28- Examining the Use of Osmolality within Viral Vector Manufacturing
PHARMACOVIGILANCE
June 22- Case Study: Maintaining Control and Visibility When Outsourcing Pharmacovigilance
PRECLINICAL
June 13- Harnessing Artificial Intelligence for Higher Quality Data in Preclinical Trials and Translational Research
FOOD
June 23- PFAS Treatment, Sources, Testing and Disposal — What F&B Manufacturers Must Know
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://www.xtalks.com.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/xtalks_announces_its_life_science_webinar_calendar_for_june_2022/prweb18710927.htm
