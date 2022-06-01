Androscoggin Bank Implements OMC Wellness' / Wellness Workdays' Proprietary Wellness Solutions to Create a Culture of Well-Being

OMC Wellness, a subsidiary of Wellness Workdays, a leading provider of corporate wellness programs, has been selected by Androscoggin Bank to provide innovation and new approaches for the bank's 13 locations throughout Maine.

OMC Wellness, a subsidiary of Wellness Workdays, a leading provider of corporate wellness programs, has been selected by Androscoggin Bank to provide innovation and new approaches for the bank's 13 locations throughout Maine. Wellness Workdays' onsite Health Coaches will provide onsite screenings and coaching for high-risk participants as well as an integrated technology portal to all of Androscoggin's 200 benefits-eligible employees. The easy-to-use benefits and wellness portal provides infrastructure for the program and seamlessly ties one-on-one health coaching into the bank's health and wellness program. Wellness Workdays' well-being portal will help the bank increase engagement in the institution's wellness program, manage healthcare costs and improve employee well-being.

"It is important to us to provide our employees with a personalized wellness solution that is easily deployable, scalable and flexible," said Patricia Rumsey, co-chair of the Wellness Team at Androscoggin Bank. "We selected Wellness Workdays because of their highly educated, dynamic team; their easy-to-use, customizable technology that supports employee well-being programs and their proven success with many other banks and organizations in Maine and throughout the US."

Employees enrolled in Androscoggin's wellness program will participate in activities such as biometric screenings, health risk assessments, healthy lifestyle behaviors and team-based wellness challenges.

"We are honored to partner with Androscoggin Bank to provide a robust, well-being program that will engage its workforce in their health and well-being," said Debra Wein, CEO of Wellness Workdays. "Our team is focused on supporting the needs of the bank and its employees as they work towards creating a culture of health."

About Wellness Workdays

Wellness Workdays is a Massachusetts company with offices in New York, Florida and Texas that designs and delivers corporate wellness programs to promote employee health, productivity and a culture of well-being. Our subsidiary, OMC Wellness, based in Portland, Maine, provides population health management solutions utilizing onsite health coaching and proprietary technology to sustain measurable outcomes. A Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, we have earned industry recognition and best practices awards for our clients, which include New Balance, Turner Construction, Merck KGaA, Brown University, the Maine Department of Transportation, Rockland Trust Bank, Titan America, Norway Savings Bank and Harvard Business School. Visit us at http://www.wellnessworkdays.com or http://www.OMCWellness.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Androscoggin Bank

Androscoggin Bank is a leading Maine community financial institution with a mission to enrich the lives of its clients, employees and local communities through trusted relationships. Headquartered in Lewiston, the Bank has been fiercely independent for 150 years. In 2021, Androscoggin Bank became a Certified B Corporation™, joining only nine other banks nationally to meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal accountability. The Bank has a unique workforce with a large number of leaders having previously owned a business. The team is eager to empower Maine's consumers and small business owners to improve their financial lives and continue to fuel economic growth for the state. Androscoggin Bank is dedicated to helping Maine communities thrive and has invested more than $340,000 in philanthropic donations, grants and sponsorships throughout the state last year. Androscoggin Bank is Member FDIC. Follow the conversation on LinkedIn and Facebook.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/androscoggin_bank_implements_omc_wellness_wellness_workdays_proprietary_wellness_solutions_to_create_a_culture_of_well_being/prweb18707648.htm