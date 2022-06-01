Hoosier Net to Create Statewide Fiber Network in Indiana

Seventeen Indiana Telephone Companies have formed Hoosier Net, LLC

Hoosier Net, LLC, a consortium of internet service providers, announces its formation today. Hoosier Net is set to launch a multi-year, multi-million-dollar network across Indiana to boost capacity, internet access, and reliability. The company's formation comes at a critical time for Indiana, as federal and state authorities prepare to distribute billions of dollars in broadband grant funds under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act's Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program.

"Having statewide connectivity is vital for economic development by offering broadband providers faster speeds, more bandwidth, and lower latency, which will genuinely make a difference for Indiana," said Scott Hiatt, Hoosier Net Board Member and CFO of Ninestar Connect.

Hoosier Net will attain statewide scale and enable broadband development by leveraging integrated and complementary assets. "Hoosier Net and current owner-member fiber systems span thousands of miles across Indiana and are well-positioned to enable the expansion and extension of Indiana middle-mile infrastructure to reduce the cost of connecting unserved and underserved areas," said John Greene, Chairman of Hoosier Net, LLC and CEO of New Lisbon Telephone Company. Hoosier Net will focus on offering high-speed fiber-optic backbone capabilities to owners, telecommunications providers, and direct commercial clients such as hospitals, schools, and government institutions.

"As a middle-mile network that connects 27 ISPs in Ohio, Independents Fiber Network is pleased about investing and working with Indiana Incumbent Local Exchange Carriers (ILECs) and Rural Electric Membership Corporations (REMCs) to develop Hoosier Net," said Rob Shema, CEO of Hoosier Net and CNI. "Being in Western Ohio, we see the need to reach beyond state lines and develop a regional network to support educational institutions, businesses, and surrounding communities, all of which will benefit from Hoosier Net's increased speed, bandwidth, and reduced latency."

The Indiana fiber network will partner with INDATEL, a national network dedicated to providing fiber-optic telecommunications services in rural and urban areas. "INDATEL provides us with the competitive advantage we require, whether buying or selling transportation. It is the common link that provides Hoosier Net – and its member firms – with access to fiber that allows us to build our business," said Dave Fox, Hoosier Net Board Member and General Manager of Sweetser Telephone Company. "We are glad to see that most Indiana Local Exchange Telephone Companies are re-establishing a statewide network in Indiana and will engage with us," said Mel Wagner Jr., CEO of INDATEL Services. "We're thrilled to be working with Hoosier Net to help them monetize and grow their network."

New Paris Telephone, a member of Hoosier Net, serves a highly competitive fiber IP market. "We sell and buy IP transport of all types. INDATEL helps our customers connect to branch locations across the country. INdigital - an affiliated public safety company – creates complex, highly reliable networks in multiple states and relies on local fiber networks to make that happen," said Mark Grady, Hoosier Net Board Member and President of New Paris Telephone and INdigital.

"Hoosier Net's Executive Committee has decades of combined industry expertise," said Tim Miles, Hoosier Net Board Member and Fiberhawk CEO. "I'm excited for Hoosier Net's member-owners and this leadership team's continued efforts to bring new and specialized solutions to our customers."

"As a founding member of Hoosier Net, I am happy about the company's progress and look forward to maintaining that success with the Executive Committee as we execute our growth and expansion goals," said Tony Clark, Vice Chairman of Hoosier Net and CEO of SEI Communications. "It's a fantastic group."

About INDATEL INDATEL Services provides fiber connectivity utilizing its unique independent member-owned network. INDATEL's members represent more than 400,000+ fiber optic route miles and over 1.5 million serviceable buildings primarily focused on rural and suburban America. INDATEL serves its customers through its national aggregation PoPs, reaching over 700 independent providers currently operating in 47 states. For more information about INDATEL Services, visit http://www.indatel.com.

About Hoosier Net, LLC Hoosier Net, LLC's founding companies, are Central Indiana Communications, Inc., Citizens Telephone Corporation, Craigville Telephone Company, Inc., Daviess-Martin County Rural Telephone Corp. d/b/a RTC Communications, Geetingsville Telephone Company, Inc., Independents Fiber Network, LLC., Monon Cooperative Telephone Company, Inc., Mulberry Cooperative Telephone Company, Inc., New Lisbon Broadband and Communications, LLC., New Paris Telephone, Inc. d/b/a NP Tech, Perry Spencer Rural Telephone Cooperative, Inc., Pulaski-White Rural Telephone Cooperative, Inc. d/b/a LightStream, Rochester Telephone Company Inc., SEI Data, Inc. d/b/a SEI Communications, Swayzee Telephone Company, Inc. d/b/a Fiberhawk, The Northwestern Indiana Telephone Company, Inc. d/b/a NITCO, and The Sweetser Rural Telephone Company, Inc.

Hoosier Net is owned by 17 service providers that offer state-of-the-art services in their respective communities. Hoosier Net's fiber-optic backbone services are available to telecom operators and direct commercial customers. Hoosier Net and its owners are responsible for thousands of miles of fiber-optic network across Indiana. Hoosier Net also provides commercial service throughout the United States through INDATEL. Visit http://www.hoosiernet.com, email sales@hoosiernet.com or call (317) 449-7154 for additional information.

