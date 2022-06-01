KLAS Research Spotlight Report Reveals 100% of Customers Interviewed Would Buy Codoxo's Forensic AI Platform Again and would Recommend it to Others

Strong customer support and AI software abilities among top reasons for high marks

Codoxo, a trusted provider of healthcare artificial intelligence solutions for healthcare payers and agencies, has received exceptional customer ratings for its Fraud Scope AI Platform, according to a new Emerging Technology Spotlight performance report from KLAS Research. The platform was selected because of its AI software abilities, useful reference information, and desire to preserve payment integrity and eliminate medical fraud, waste, and abuse (FWA). It received an A+ grade for "Likely to Recommend" and an A for "Executive Involvement."

Codoxo's Forensic AI Platform analyzes data and detects potential threats that require further investigation. The Spotlight Report, "AI That Helps Ensure Payment Integrity," is based on interviews with a randomly selected subset of unique organizations that have adopted the platform to date.

Overall, customer respondents say the support is strong and the company focuses on facilitating an excellent customer experience.

The report highlights:



100% indicated they are either highly satisfied or are satisfied

100% said they would buy again

100% of those interviewed report being satisfied with detection of and insights on outliers and patterns

"We are thrilled to learn the positive response from our customers and are committed to using their feedback to help us improve our solutions, services and partnerships. This report demonstrates the value we are delivering to healthcare payers and validates our healthcare customers are receiving the most robust AI available." stated Musheer Ahmed, Codoxo's Chief Executive Officer. "It is particularly exciting to see that the KLAS report reflects we have succeeded in building a close partnership with our customers and that they would recommend our solutions and buy from Codoxo again."

Mike Davis, HCIT market research and analysis expert, KLAS Research, said, "AI solutions that manage FWA and drive higher levels of payment integrity will become foundational for all payer organizations. When AI solutions like Codoxo's are frequently trained and fine-tuned, they continually evolve to increase protection and value in delivering risk stratification and management."

Codoxo's customers also provided compelling feedback about their experiences, including the following:

Good partnership, communication, and support:

"When we have given the vendor feedback, they have always incorporated our feedback into the solution. They are great about that, and we are pleased with them. Codoxo does a great job of communicating with their clients, and we really appreciate the business relationship that we have with them. When we speak to the vendor's people, they listen." —VP/director

AI functionality drives outcomes:

"Part of the reason we were really excited about the platform was the rate at which it identifies new issues. It reduces the time lag between scheme emergences and catches up with rules-based updates. I have seen that trend happen without human interaction. So, we are hopeful that the timeline will work for us in the future." —VP/director

Vendor keeps all promises:

"The vendor has kept their promises, and they have been very good to work with. The vendor has done what we have asked them to do." —Director

Deep AI expertise:

"We chose Codoxo because we liked that they are an AI vendor first rather than a vendor that added bolt-on AI functionality as part of the trend in the market." —Director

For additional information about the full report please visit KLAS Research here. For more about Codoxo, its Healthcare Integrity Suite of solutions and its Forensic AI Platform, please visit https://www.codoxo.com

About Codoxo

Codoxo's mission is to make healthcare more affordable and effective for everyone and serves as the premier provider of artificial intelligence-driven solutions and services that help healthcare companies and agencies proactively detect and reduce risks from fraud, waste, and abuse. The Codoxo Healthcare Integrity Suite helps clients manage costs across network management, clinical care, provider coding and billing, payment integrity, and special investigation units. Our software-as-a-service applications are built on our proven Forensic AI Platform, which uses patented AI-based technology to identify problems and suspicious behavior far faster and earlier than traditional techniques. Our solutions are HIPAA- compliant and operate in a HITRUST-certified environment. For additional information, visit http://www.codoxo.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/klas_research_spotlight_report_reveals_100_of_customers_interviewed_would_buy_codoxos_forensic_ai_platform_again_and_would_recommend_it_to_others/prweb18711524.htm