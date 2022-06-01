Longtime Ultrasound Executive Priscilla "PJ" Ryland Joins YorLabs as Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships

Intracardiac Imaging Therapy Developer Continues Building Veteran Healthcare Management Team

YorLabs, a developer of cutting-edge intracardiac image guided therapy solutions, announced longtime ultrasound executive Priscilla "PJ" Ryland, RT, RDMS, has joined the company as senior vice president, Global Partnerships. Her recent appointment reflects the ongoing efforts of the company to develop a veteran team of healthcare executives focused on introducing next generation interventional imaging technology.

"I've had the privilege of working with PJ for more than 20 years in the ultrasound and healthcare industry," said Glen McLaughlin, PhD, president and CEO of YorLabs. "A major strategy of ours is to work with industry partners around the globe for which PJ brings extensive knowledge and years of experience. Her reputation is well recognized and highly regarded throughout this industry."

Most recently, Ryland was vice president of Global Corporate Partnerships, for Mindray Ultrasound. During her tenure at Mindray, she managed contracts for Abbott, Kaiser Permanente, Konica Minolta, FujiFilm, and Siemens Healthineers, as well as developing relationship arrangements with numerous other major industry giants. Prior to Mindray, Ryland held similar positions with Zonare, Stentor (Royal Philips), Siemens and Acuson.

"Over the years, I have been honored to work with numerous companies and help advance our mutual goals," said Ryland. "It is exciting once again to be able to work with past partnerships and rekindle longtime relationships, as well as establishing new ones. YorLabs offers an excellent opportunity and partnership to further enhance upgradable, imaging therapy technology, especially within the interventional cardiology and electrophysiology fields."

Throughout Ryland's career, she has excelled in delivering revenues for the respective organizations she represented. This included developing relationships with Intuitive Surgical, Medtronic, and Boston Scientific. In addition, she led the efforts to secure multiple sole source contracts, such as Kaiser and Abbott / St Jude, which generated more than $250 million throughout these partnerships' lifespans.

"As we continue our development of our intuitive intracardiac imaging therapy solutions, we look forward to once again partnering with other companies, which have similar goals to ours," said McLaughlin. "We know PJ will provide the leadership necessary to achieve these mutually beneficial global relationships while ensuring excellence in patient care."

About YorLabs

Today's Cath Lab faces numerous challenges including capital constraints and disparate systems. YorLabs is developing a world class, intracardiac image guided therapy platform with dedicated application and procedural based settings. The YorLabs solution is designed to be an intuitive platform while eliminating large capital outlays and significantly enhancing workflow.

