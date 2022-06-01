PropTech Unicorn PLACE Wins GeekWire's Deal of the Year Funding Award

Vija Williams, Head of Industry at PLACE, accepts the Deal of Year Funding Award at the 2022 GeekWire Awards in Seattle

PLACE, the industry's only all-in-one technology and business services platform for top real estate teams regardless of brokerage, is now a proud recipient of the Deal of the Year Funding Award at the 2022 Geekwire Awards, held on May 12th in Seattle. This award comes on the heels of PLACE raising $100 million in its Series A round in 2021, led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management with participation from 3L Capital.

The GeekWire Awards recognize the top innovators and companies in Pacific Northwest technology, and the Deal of the Year Funding category highlights companies with the top fundings of $100 million or less delivered over the past year. Other finalists in the category include Esper, Tomo, Shelf Engine and Symbl.ai.

"We are thrilled to have been recognized by Geekwire for our $1 billion valuation as a broker-agnostic business services and technology platform built to power and scale the nation's top real estate teams," said Chris Suarez, co-founder of PLACE. "Our mission is to simplify the real estate experience for buyers, sellers and investors, and our unique model puts real estate agents at the center of the real estate lifecycle."

Having been bootstrapped by its founders with a profitable business model, last fall's investment was PLACE's first ever external capital received since its founding in 2019. In 2020, PLACE top line revenue exceeded $85 million with more than $11 million in profit. In 2021, PLACE exceeded $150 million in top line revenue.

"During the tough market sparked by the pandemic, PLACE partners set records in sales, profitability, and income while growing their team with quality agents and operations leaders," Suarez added.

PLACE's technology and business services suite increases the value proposition for agents to drive customer retention. PLACE Partners and their teams experience an increase in sales volume, agent productivity, bottom-line profitability, and customer loyalty after joining the platform. For more information on a PLACE Partnership, please visit http://www.place.com or click here to speak with a team member.

About PLACE

PLACE helps top real estate teams drive scale and efficiency, consumer value, and profitability through proprietary technology, business services, and consumer products. For more information, visit place.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

About GeekWire

GeekWire is a fast-growing, national technology news site with strong roots in the Seattle region and a large audience of loyal, tech-savvy readers around the globe, who follow the site for breaking news, expert analysis and unique insights into the technology industry. To learn more about GeekWire, visit geekwire.com

