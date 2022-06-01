Aryaka Networks Introduces Aryaka Certified Partner Program

Training Program Certifies Aryaka Accelerate Channel Partners to Sell New All-in-One Managed SD-WAN and SASE Solutions
SAN MATEO, Calif. (PRWEB) June 01, 2022
Aryaka, the leader in fully managed SD-WAN and SASE solutions, today announced the availability of the all-new Aryaka Certified Partner (ACP) online training and certification program for sales agents, value-added resellers (VARs) and managed services providers (MSPs) that are part of the Aryaka Accelerate Channel Partner Program.
ACP enables Aryaka Accelerate Partners to gain a comprehensive understanding of Aryaka's new "all-in-one" SD-WAN and secure access service edge (SASE) solutions through easy-to-follow, self-paced online training. Launched in December 2021, Aryaka's "EZ" and "Pro" solutions leverage the provider's new FlexCore Layer 2/3 global architecture and tiered support model to offer customers options for SD-WAN and SASE optimized for cost or performance.
"We're excited to rollout ACP online training to our Aryaka Accelerate partners," said Craig Patterson, channel chief and vice president of sales for Aryaka. "Our revamped certification program gives partners a roadmap to sell Aryaka's new easy-to-consume ‘T-shirt sized' SD-WAN and SASE solutions to SMBs and enterprises. As a result, partners can expand their total addressable market, accelerate their revenue and grow their businesses with Aryaka."
The ACP certification courses include:
- Aryaka Certified Partner (ACP-2022) – The online training and certification course includes seven modules covering the latest market trends, opportunities and solutions, Aryaka's services, competitive comparison, top use cases for Aryaka solutions and what partners can expect from the Aryaka Accelerate Partner Program.
- Aryaka Budget Planner Tool (ACP-2022-BP) – An add-on training module for ACP-2022, this course introduces partners to Aryaka's Budget Planner Tool for the Aryaka SmartConnect EZ and Pro product offers.
- How to Work with Aryaka (ACP-2022-WA) – This ACP-2022 add-on course outlines how to work with Aryaka and what partners can expect as an Aryaka Accelerate Partner.
Partners can sign up for the new Aryaka Certified Partner Training by visiting https://aryaka.talentlms.com/.
Partners can learn more about the all-new Aryaka Accelerate Partner Program by visiting https://www.aryaka.com/partners/.
For information about becoming an Aryaka Accelerate Partner, contact Aryaka at channelpartners@aryaka.com, visit https://info.aryaka.com/become-a-partner.html or call 1.877.727.9252.
Additional Resources:
For more on Aryaka, please visit: https://www.aryaka.com/
Visit the Aryaka blog: https://www.aryaka.com/blog/
Follow Aryaka on Twitter: @AryakaNetworks
Visit Aryaka on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aryaka-networks/
About Aryaka
Aryaka, the Cloud-First WAN and SASE company and a Gartner "Voice of the Customer" leader, makes it easy for enterprises to consume network and network security solutions delivered as-a-service for a variety of modern deployments. Aryaka uniquely combines innovative SD-WAN and security technology with a global network and a managed service approach to offer the industry's best customer and application experience. The company's customers include hundreds of global enterprises, including several in the Fortune 100.
