Navy SEAL Foundation Announces Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan as 2022 NSF Patriot Award Recipients

The Navy SEAL Foundation announced Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan as the recipients of the prestigious 2022 Navy SEAL Foundation Patriot Award at the 11th Annual Navy SEAL Foundation Midwest Evening of Tribute event on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

"Shirley and I are deeply honored to receive this award from the Navy SEAL Foundation. For years, we have proudly supported the SEALs and their families. While we do not know their missions, we do know the Navy SEALs represent the best of America – dedication, teamwork, and sacrifice. We are humbled by this recognition," said Pat Ryan.

"There are very few couples who make a global, positive difference like Shirley and Pat Ryan," said Greg Brown, 2022 Event Chairman. "Their leadership, generosity, and character command our utmost respect and our heartfelt gratitude. Presenting this prestigious award to Shirley and Pat is an honor."

To learn more about the upcoming 2022 Midwest Evening of Tribute, visit the event website (https://impact.navysealfoundation.org/event/2022-midwest-evening-of-tribute/e384604) or contact Lisa Wagner at Lwagner@navysealfoundation.org or 630-234-2279.

About the Navy SEAL Foundation:

The Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF) provides critical support for the warriors, veterans, and families of Naval Special Warfare (NSW) through a comprehensive set of over thirty programs under five Pillars of Support: Strength, Resilience, Health, Education, and Community.

NSF is a high-performing organization committed to excellence. Charity Navigator has awarded it a 4-star rating since 2009 and a perfect score of "100" since 2014 for financial health, accountability, and transparency. The Foundation ranks higher than 99.9% of over 195,000 charities nationwide, with ninety-three cents of every dollar donated directly funding its programs or being retained for future mission use.

NSF is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit charitable organization with TAX ID 31-1728910. It is not a part of the Department of Defense or any of its components and has no official affiliation with any federal entities. To learn more, visit http://www.navysealfoundation.org.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/navy_seal_foundation_announces_patrick_g_and_shirley_w_ryan_as_2022_nsf_patriot_award_recipients/prweb18711340.htm