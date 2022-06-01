SPIRE Adds Former Olympian Kerron Stewart to the Track & Field 'Dream Team'

Former Olympian Kerron Stewart is joining SPIRE Academy's track & field coaching team as Head Coach - Sprints, Hurdles & Middle Distance. She will be joining Tim Mack and Kibwé Johnson to round out SPIRE's Olympian-led track & field coaching team.

Stewart, originally from Jamaica, is a world class sprinter who claimed silver in the 100m and bronze in the 200m in the 2008 Beijing Games, as well as another silver in the 2012 London Games as a member of the 4 x 100m relay team. She is an alumnus of Auburn University, where she was named All-American seven times, the 2007 SEC Runner of the Year and USTFCCCA National Runner of the Year. In 2008, she was selected for the Beijing Olympics following a first-place 10.8 100m finish and a 21.99 second-place 200m run at the Jamaican Olympic Trials in Kingston. That same year, Kerron earned her first Golden League victory and would go on to earn four more throughout her career. Kerron's dazzling career also includes three bronze medals and one silver medal at World Athletics Finals, and one Pan-Am Games silver medal.

Coach Tim Mack is excited that Kerron is joining the SPIRE coaching team, saying, "I am thrilled to have Kerron join our coaching staff at SPIRE. She brings a ton of experience, knowledge and enthusiasm to our track & field program."

SPIRE's Director of Track & Field, Kibwé Johnson, welcomes Kerron on board to form their own "Dream Team." "I'm incredibly humbled to be able to add a coach with the vast wealth of knowledge and experience that Kerron will bring to the student athletes of the SPIRE Track & Field program," Johnson said, adding, "It's one thing to be a coach with vast personal experience. It's quite another to also align with the principles of leadership and teaching that I expect from this coaching staff. We're happy to have her."

Kerron is the latest female leader to be brought on the SPIRE coaching team, alongside Women's Basketball Coach, Candice Wiggins, and Assistant Swim Coach, Molly McCulloch, once again proving SPIRE's commitment to having strong female representation among their staff.

Kerron is excited to dive in at SPIRE. "I am elated to join this dynamic and evolving team that's invested in developing and inspiring young men and women. I can't wait to start this new position and contribute my wealth of experience and knowledge to growing and developing our student athletes." She adds, "With any new position, I know there will be challenges, but I am ready and committed."

About SPIRE

