Terra Dotta's "The State of Globalization in Higher Education" Survey Spotlights the Revival and Acceleration of Global Engagement on Campus

72% of Respondents Say Global Engagement is a Key Factor in the College Student Experience
Today, Terra Dotta, a leading global engagement education technology provider, announced the results of its international engagement study: The State of Globalization in Higher Education which surveyed more than 120 global education professionals in the U.S. An overwhelming 78 percent of respondents said that global engagement is strategically important to their institutions, and 72 percent said that global engagement is a key factor in the student experience. Terra Dotta shared the findings on the first day of the NAFSA Annual Conference in Denver.
"Higher education leaders know how essential global engagement opportunities are to establishing successful student outcomes," said Anthony Rotoli, CEO of Terra Dotta. "They are also critically aware of the cultural opportunities afforded to students through study abroad and how having international students as part of their campus community enhances inclusivity and a global view of the world. These elements are priceless in shaping the overall college student – and human - experience."
Study Abroad and International Student Interests Are Surging
International travel is coming back and that extends in international education. More than half (59%) of respondents anticipate increases to their study abroad participant numbers for the Fall 2022 semester and 66 percent anticipate an increase for the Spring 2023 semester. And almost half (45%) of global education professionals report that incoming international applications are up compared to pre-COVID levels.
Global Program Growth Drives Success
An institution's global engagement success is often determined by program growth as 61 percent said that the number of students studying abroad and the number of new program enrollments was the top benchmark, along with tracking the success of international student retention (49%) and generating revenue for the institution (30%). When it comes to departmental success 69 percent look at program growth, 45 percent follow student/scholar satisfaction ratings and 35 percent track cost savings.
Institutions Are Seeking an Integrated, Campus-Wide Approach
Traditional higher ed concepts of incoming international and outgoing study abroad programs are evolving into a more inclusive and connected global education experience, yet only 23 percent of respondents said their departments are currently integrated and rollup to the same administrative office. Half (49%) said their internal departments collaborate but operate separately, and 21 percent said each department (incoming and outgoing) operates entirely independently of the other.
Despite the current status of operations, higher ed leaders are working toward a more strategic and holistic view of global engagement to provide cross-cultural opportunities and tap into data to establish a more inclusive and connected global education student experience.
Global Programs Enhance Diversity and Inclusion on Campus
Globalization continues to be a critical tenet of higher education and aids more inclusive campus experiences. Nearly half (47%) of professionals said an emphasis on global engagement is vital to fostering equity and inclusion on campus, and 45 percent said it is important to the institution's reputation.
"The future of global education is bright as higher ed leaders are making the necessary investments to prioritize and enhance global engagement on their campuses. This includes identifying solutions that can provide a single view of the student's global education journey and personalize, automate and customize student communications," added Rotoli.
About the Survey
Using Alchemer, Terra Dotta conducted an online survey of more than 120 global education leaders based in the U.S. in March and April 2022.
To learn more, visit https://www.terradotta.com/ebook-state-of-globalization-in-higher-ed.html or stop by Terra Dotta's NAFSA booth P1413.
About Terra Dotta
Terra Dotta is the trusted leader in global engagement solutions for higher education. Over 600 universities and colleges use Terra Dotta's global engagement platform to facilitate cross-cultural experiences for students, faculty and staff in more than 85 countries worldwide. The company's solutions help customers deliver end-to-end, accessible global engagement experiences that meet comprehensive safety and compliance requirements – from managing domestic and international travel to international student programs, virtual and global experiences and beyond. Terra Dotta is based in Chapel Hill, N.C. and can be found at http://www.terradotta.com.
