3x-Blues Music Award-Winner & 9x-Blues Music Award Nominated Guitarist, Singer & Songwriter SUE FOLEY will perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Thursday June 16 at 7:30 P.M. Sue Foley joins Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows which includes 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 35 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 33 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 450+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for SUE FOLEY, as well as the current list of 2022 shows, can be found on Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 3x-Blues Music Award-Winner & 9x-Blues Music Award Nominated Guitarist, Singer & Songwriter SUE FOLEY on Thursday June 16 at 7:30 P.M. Sue Foley is the "Traditional Blues Female Artist of the Year" and "Traditional Blues Album of the Year" (Pinky's Blues) Award-Winner at the 2022 Blues Music Awards.

Sue Foley is a multi-award-winning musician and one of the finest blues and roots artists working today. She is a veritable triple-threat. Foley's first release, ‘Young Girl Blues', quickly rooted her unique talents as a proficient blues guitarist, inspired songwriter and captivating vocalist. Foley has toured steadily with her band, toting her signature pink paisley Fender Telecaster—working and sharing the stage with greats such as BB King, Buddy Guy, Lucinda Williams and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. In 2001, she won the prestigious Juno Award (Canadian equivalent of the Grammy) for her CD, ‘Love Coming Down'. Foley also holds the record for the most Maple Blues Awards (seventeen) and has earned three "Trophees de Blues de France". She has also garnered 9 Nominations at the Blues Music Awards in Memphis, TN – winning her first Blues Music Award in 2020 for "Traditional Blues Female Artist of the Year."



Sue Foley, an Ottawa, Canada native, started her professional career at 16 and by the age of 21, moved to Austin, Texas to record for Antone's, the esteemed blues label and historic nightclub that helped launch the career of Stevie Ray Vaughan, The Fabulous Thunderbirds and many others. As with many blues women of the past, Foley has a long history of defying convention and being a positive role model for aspiring, young female musicians.

"We are excited to have 2022 "Traditional Blues Female Artist of the Year" and "Traditional Blues Album of the Year" Award-Winning Guitarist, Singer & Songwriter Sue Foley at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club," said Suzanne Bresette, the Managing Director of Programming at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club. "It will will be another exciting night of amazing blues on Jimmy's stage this summer!"

Tickets for World-Renowned Acoustic Guitarist 3x-Blues Music Award-Winner & 9x-Blues Music Award Nominated Guitarist, Singer & Songwriter SUE FOLEY on Thursday June 16 at 7:30 P.M. are available on the Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Sue Foley Event Page.

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows currently includes 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 35 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 33 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 450+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Visit Jimmy's Online Event Calendar for Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows. Subscribe to Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on new jazz and blues artist announcements, tickets, special offers, Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch, and much more.

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit http://www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues.

PRIVATE EVENTS AT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

An architecturally breathtaking center of arts and culture in the heart of historic Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club offers a rare and spectacular venue to host important corporate functions, weddings, intimate or large-scale social gatherings, private parties, and memorable celebrations. The team at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club has put their heart and soul into creating a spectacular full-service event space with new state-of-the-art production, sound & lighting technologies delivered with outstanding next-level culinary experiences. Our high-touch approach with professional and experienced event staff ensures that everything is tailored to exceed your expectations. To start a conversation about hosting your event at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club, please call us at 888-603-5299, email us at events@jimmysoncongress.com, or fill out The Jimmy's Private Event Contact Form.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/jimmy_s_jazz_blues_club_features_3x_blues_music_award_winner_9x_blues_music_award_nominated_guitarist_singer_songwriter_sue_foley_on_thursday_june_16_at_7_30_p_m/prweb18707563.htm