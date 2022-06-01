Crow Canyon Software and Acuity Technical Solutions Collaborate to Accelerate California Government Modernization Projects

This partnership provides a quick way to scale projects by leveraging set-asides and contracts that allow departments and agencies to use already established aggregated spend and pre-negotiated rates.

Crow Canyon Software, and Acuity Technical Solutions are partnering to help California state agencies drive business process automation on the Microsoft Office 365 and Teams platforms.

Both companies are California Certified Small Businesses. Crow Canyon Software provides core workflow automation applications to organizations worldwide. Acuity Services is a reseller of software, hardware, and consulting services to California government. Working together, these two companies will enable government agencies at the state, county, and local level to modernize and improve services using the Office 365 platform.

Agencies will be able to utilize multiple procurement vehicles, including SMB, SLP, and CMAS, making it quick and easy to implement solutions and improve operational efficiency.

The Crow Canyon Software and Acuity partnership offers proven solutions that are already being used in state agencies. These include applications such as IT Help Desk, Asset Tracking, Work Order, Contract Management, and Purchasing. Crow Canyon also provides NITRO Studio, an easy-to-use, affordable forms and workflows creation platform for Office 365.

"We partnered with Crow Canyon because we believe that their solutions are vital to state modernization. We are seeing a massive, ongoing shift towards automation/AI in response to constituent's heightened expectations for more efficient, quicker services," said Darrell Brantingham, CEO. Acuity.

Acuity Technical Solutions is a Certified Small Business and IT reseller for California state and local government. Acuity was founded in 2007; Darrell Brantingham, CEO, has been working with the state since 1988. Acuity has a wide array of procurement contract vehicles: a technical consulting CMAS (3-15-70-3146B), a non-IT consulting CMAS (4-21-03-0849A), a Tier 3 IT MSA (5167010-003), 2 SLPs, and 10+ CMAS product contracts.

Acuity is a listed reseller on Crow Canyon's SLP. Acuity's technical consulting experience can be leveraged with Crow Canyon to assist with automation and migration from legacy systems.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/crow_canyon_software_and_acuity_technical_solutions_collaborate_to_accelerate_california_government_modernization_projects/prweb18691894.htm