symplr Pays Tribute to the Nursing Profession During National Nurses Week

symplr® , the leader in enterprise healthcare operations, recognized the nursing profession during National Nurses Week, May 6 – 12, 2022 with a variety of initiatives that showcase the critical role nurses play. They also published resources sharing substantive ways in which healthcare organizations can support nurses and nurse leaders following the grueling pandemic working conditions that prompted industry-wide burnout and staff shortages.

"Nurses exemplify compassion, intelligence, and adaptability and they deserve every ounce of praise and gratitude they receive," said Karlene Kerfoot, Chief Nursing Officer of symplr. "They also require more meaningful support to accomplish the herculean tasks we have come to expect and that's why the symplr team and partners celebrated Nursing Week with resources to prompt institutional, financial, technological, and emotional change to better support nurses and nurse leaders."

Over 6,000 facilities use symplr's services and solutions, which means 5M+ healthcare staff are impacted by the company's offerings. A large share of those staff members are nurses and nurse leaders, driving symplr and its DAISY Foundation partners to foster technology solutions that alleviate nursing job dissatisfaction, burnout, and turnover. Healthcare organizations and partners can leverage the following resources to galvanize change and cultivate positive working environments for these vital workers.



"The nursing shortage in this country is unprecedented and presents new and very dangerous risks to US healthcare," said BJ Schaknowski, CEO of symplr. "We must do whatever we can for nurses and nursing leaders to not only make them more efficient and more productive, but because they are the heart and soul of healthcare. With symplr quickly emerging as the healthcare operations category leader, it makes perfect sense for us to align behind these heroes and bring the weight of our resources and expertise in healthcare workforce and talent management to support them."

To download symplr's eBook and view the three blogs and collection of videos dedicated to celebrating National Nurses Week, visit: https://www.nurses.com/.

