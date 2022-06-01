Blaze.ae Launches Premium .AE Domain Name Auction to Incentivize New UAE Startups

Domain marketplace to auction premium .AE domain collection starting at nominal opening bids in efforts to create new businesses in the United Arab Emirates

Blaze.ae, a domain name marketplace that sells .AE domains, today announced the release of its premium domain auction aimed towards new startups. The platform will allow entrepreneurs in the UAE to bid on and launch their idea on high-value, memorable domain names ending in .AE, the United Arab Emirates top-level domain extension

The scarcity of premium domains has been the driving force for peak pricing on top-notch one-word .AE web addresses - often demanding 5-figures on the marketplace. This has hindered many cash-strapped entrepreneurs with great ideas from launching on a powerful domain.

"The UAE is a major hub for entrepreneurship and innovation in the Middle East. Dubai has become a magnet for Internet-based businesses as entrepreneurs have been in favor of running their ventures online while living in one of the most luxurious cities on the planet," said Abdu Tarabichi, Blaze.ae CEO. "The first step in launching a successful startup involves securing the perfect domain name. At Blaze.ae, we've hand-picked great naming options that can be purchased directly through the platform," Abdu added.

The Blaze.ae auction was designed for entrepreneurs looking for the perfect domain name for their startup or project, while facilitating a cost-effective method for bidding on, acquiring, and launching on unique, brandable and memorable .AE domain names. Auctions start at an opening bid of only $99, and new inventory is added as new domains become available. Blaze.ae uses technology to identify soon-to-expire domain names and attempts to register them the moment they become available. Domains are then offered to the highest bidder through a public auction.

To support new startups in launching their ideas online, Blaze.ae has teamed up with AEserver, a UAE-based Domain Name Registrar and Web Service Provider. Under this alliance, the company will grant each domain auction winner a complimentary 3-month Web Hosting, Email Package, and Website Builder Tool.

To view and bid on the current domain auction listings, visit http://www.Blaze.ae

About Blaze.ae

Led by Domain Investor and Internet Entrepreneur Abdu Tarabichi, Blaze.ae is a .AE-only domain name marketplace, backordering service, and brokerage firm. To learn more about Blaze.ae, visit http://www.blaze.ae.

