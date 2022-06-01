Mako Networks Unveils New, Redesigned Website

Mako Networks has redesigned its web site with a fresh layout, updated content and easier navigation for visitors. The site adds an emphasis on matching different market segments with Mako technology offerings to address specialized network security and connectivity needs.

Mako Networks has redesigned its web site with a fresh layout, updated content and easier navigation for visitors. The site at makonetworks.com adds an emphasis on matching different market segments with Mako technology offerings to address specialized network security and connectivity needs. Additionally, the interface is constructed to be more user-friendly and responsive for the growing number of mobile users. Overall, 25% of makonetworks.com traffic is mobile — a number that continues to grow.

The new home page opens with visually bold graphic elements, then continues with an overview of the rest of the site. The first main navigation section addresses the Mako System in detail, including the Mako Central Management System (CMS) cloud management application, the full range of Mako devices and the many features and technologies, such as Mako VPN Cloud, that power this SASE solution.

Other main navigation sections are Markets, including relevant use cases, authorized Mako Partners and the latest Mako News. Company information, contact forms and customer support resources are also available. The reconfigured site features a more immersive experience to engage users with clearer, cleaner messaging. Mako was motivated to update its web site to keep in step with current web technology and to provide a better user experience.

"Mako recognizes that our current and prospective customers value digestible information that speaks to their needs. Our revamped web site gives visitors a superior online experience," said Simon Gamble, President of Mako Networks. "The redesign enhances our mission to provide simple, secure, PCI-certified network solutions for distributed enterprises. We're confident that the site articulates Mako's key differentiators and will be a destination and a resource for existing customers and potential ones."

Newly added comparison charts and animated statistics show customers what Mako Networks does rather than just tell them. Improved accessibility helps visitors quickly and easily locate what they are looking for to increase their business efficiencies. Search queries are easier, resource materials are available and sections are categorized according to visitor requirements.

Content will be updated on an ongoing basis and new content will be added to the evolving site. Online visitors can access the Mako Networks site at makonetworks.com. To inquire about Mako products and services for your distributed enterprise, contact Mako Networks at info@makonetworks.com or 800-851-4691.

About Mako Networks

Mako Networks provides simple, secure, PCI-certified networks for distributed enterprises. Operating internationally from offices in the United Kingdom, US, Australia and New Zealand, Mako integrates centralized cloud management and reporting, true SD-WAN, secure Wi-Fi, HA Fast Failover, Mako VPN Cloud, next-generation firewalls and end-to-end PCI DSS certification in one, easy-to-manage system. For more information, visit makonetworks.com.

