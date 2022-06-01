PTO Exchange Introduces Technology Partnership with UKG

Flexible Paid Leave Benefits for a Diverse Workforce

PTO Exchange, the leading benefits platform that allows employees to self-direct the value of their unused paid time off (PTO) for other needs and causes, today introduced a new technology partnership with UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people. With 250 technology and services partners, UKG provides one of the largest and most collaborative partner ecosystems in the HCM industry focused on creating better employee experiences for all people to improve business outcomes.

With this collaboration, organizations that utilize both PTO Exchange and UKG solutions, including UKG Pro, UKG Dimensions, and UKG Ready can benefit from a seamless, secure, easy, and fast integration that ensures each employee's paycheck and PTO balances are adjusted appropriately when they convert unused vacation days into retirement, cash, charitable donations, or other uses.

"We see this as a win/win for both UKG and PTO Exchange customers, who can let people choose how best to utilize the value of their PTO while making administration of the program simple for the company," said Rob Schwend, VP of Product, PTO Exchange. "Like UKG, PTO Exchange supports employee engagement, reinforces a positive culture, and builds employee loyalty while broadly serving a multigenerational workforce with different needs and priorities."

UKG solutions are developed with the UKG Life-work Technology™ approach to solution design. Life-work Technology has two components: people systems that inspire the workforce by enabling autonomy and flexibility, and by connecting people to their colleagues and roles with purpose; and work systems to help businesses thrive by offering higher productivity, optimizing teamwork, and providing more opportunity for people to support each other and their communities.

"At UKG, we strive to create lifelong partnerships with our customers, helping them create modern people experiences to drive better business outcomes and anticipate employee needs beyond just work," said Mike May, Senior Director of the UKG Connect Technology Partner Program at UKG. "By cultivating a highly engaged ecosystem of technology partners, including PTO Exchange, we're able to help create a more seamless and empowering technology experience."

About PTO Exchange

PTO Exchange is the leading benefits platform that allows employees to self-direct the value of their unused paid time off (PTO) for other needs and causes. The platform caters to employees' individualized needs and different transitions in life (retirement accounts, student loan repayments, charitable donations, and more) – offering a choice and the flexibility to control the value of their PTO. PTO Exchange helps increase employee engagement and retention, build loyalty, and allows companies to stand out in a competitive job market all while reducing balance sheet liabilities and strengthening culture and community. PTO Exchange is SOC 2-certified and trusted by STRATACACHE, Howard Brown Health, UCare, Centre College, Griffin Capital, 4 Wall Entertainment, and many others.

