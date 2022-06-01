James Loffler, Loffler Companies President, named to Minnesota 500 list of Most Powerful Leaders for Second Year

Shaping the future of Loffler Companies' corporate vision and culture, and building on its success as the Upper Midwest's premier business technology and services provider, positions James Loffler as a powerful Minnesota business leader.

James Loffler, President of Loffler Companies, has been recognized as one of the 500 Most Powerful Business Leaders in Minnesota in 2022 by Greenspring Media, a division of Minnesota Monthly. This is James' second time being named to the list. To determine how powerful and influential the considered leaders were, evaluators looked at their record of innovation and legacy, dedication and passion, industry drivers and community contributions.

The Minnesota 500 began as a list of more than 7,000 executives across multiple industries in the state of Minnesota. After months of research and extensive use of existing databases on behalf of this organization's editors, they culled this down to the Top 500. They used a host of criteria in the process, looking at everything from the impact each executive has on their industry as a whole, the success and impact the company itself has under their leadership, special awards or accolades in the executives' professional and personal lives, participation in community and philanthropic endeavors, position on other boards, and several other factors.

James began his career in sales working for a Fortune 500 technology company and held several positions at Loffler before working his way up to President. Under James' leadership, Loffler's IT business grew more than 95% and has been recognized for six consecutive years as one of Americas top managed service providers (CRN Magazine).

"I am honored to be named to the Minnesota 500 list again this year and grateful to be surrounded by an incredible team, focused on helping our customers, community, partners and other team members succeed," James said.

James' leadership contributes to a work environment that has earned Loffler various industry distinctions, along with a place on the Star Tribune's "Top Workplace" list for twelve years and Minneapolis St Paul Business Journal's "Best Places to Work" list for four years.

A family-owned and nationally recognized leader in business technology and service, Loffler Companies has a 36-year history of giving back to the community, supporting many great causes including Ronald McDonald House, Susan G Komen Race for the Cure, Special Olympics Minnesota, Coco's Heart Dog Rescue, Memorial Blood Center, Hope for Children, Feed My Starving Children, and more.

About Loffler Companies, Inc.:

Loffler Companies provides the most comprehensive business technology solutions in the country, with experts who bring solutions together to build secure and optimized technology environments. Loffler's offerings include IT managed and security services, business security systems, disaster recovery/business continuity, multifunctional copiers and printers, print management services, software and workflow technology consulting, professional IT services/consulting, unified communications and on-site management of print and mail centers.

As one of the top Canon and Konica Minolta dealers in the United States, Loffler Companies also works with leading partners such as Nutanix, Arctic Wolf, Microsoft, Mitel, 8x8, Xerox, HP, Lexmark and FP Mailing Solutions. These wide-ranging products and services exist for one purpose: to help organizations succeed. Loffler's specialized trainers, flexible billing and financing options at all price levels and award-winning service and support benefit all clients.

Founded by Jim Loffler in 1986, and now led by James Loffler, Loffler Companies is nationally recognized as a leader in business technology and managed services. Loffler is among the top office solutions dealers nationally for service and support, with more than 500 employees working every day to exceed the expectations of their clients, partners and the community. For more information about Loffler Companies, call 952-925-6800, email information@loffler.com or visit us online at Loffler.com.

