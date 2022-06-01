Moburst Snaps Up 18 Telly Awards Including 4 Golds and 5 Silvers

Moburst, a leading digital full-service, mobile-first marketing agency that helps companies to scale and become category leaders, is proud to announce that it has won 18 Telly Awards, the world's largest honor for video and television content.
NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 01, 2022
Moburst, a leading digital full-service, mobile-first marketing agency that helps companies to scale and become category leaders, is proud to announce that it has won 18 Telly Awards, the world's largest honor for video and television content. The winning videos included the Gold Telly award for "Non-Broadcast Corporate Image" video for both Amdocs Super Agents and Moburst Category Leader videos as well as "Use of 2D" and "Use of Graphics" for the Moburst Category Leader video. Moburst also captures a Silver Telly award for its viral "What is Redefine Meat" video for corporate branding.
The Telly award submissions included a variety of top-tier brands and organizations as well as smaller media companies such as ViacomCBS, Warner Bros, Sony Music Entertainment, Microsoft, ESPN, Square, and Fast Company. This year's edition received over 11,000 entries and saw an increase in global submissions from Australia, Mexico, Europe, US and Asia.
"When we acquired the Clutch Studio in 2019, we knew that we were bringing one of the best video teams out there into the Moburst group," said Gilad Bechar, Moburst CEO. "These awards are great recognition of the amazing work that our video and creative team put out for our clients on a daily basis."
The category leader video, which won 12 Telly awards, was created for Moburst's brand overhaul and new website, both launching in June. The video, explaining what a category leader is and how Moburst can help companies become one, exemplifies Moburst.
"We don't just run campaigns for clients, we help our clients to over-achieve their growth goals and help them become a category leader, " said Ariel Risman, Head of Growth Strategy at Moburst. "We are working with amazing clients who aspire to rule their niche and are open to optimizing each part of their user's marketing funnel. Getting meaningful digital results is way beyond having a great media team. Getting ranked extremely high from the organic side, squeezing each platform and each micro-segment on the paid side, maximizing the mind-blowing creatives, and enhancing the product conversion rate are all part of the mix."
About Moburst
Moburst is a digital full-service, mobile-first marketing agency that helps companies to scale and become category leaders. We love solving the clients' tough digital challenges and firmly believe that creative thinking, advanced technology, and data, are the main drivers of success at scale. Our job is to offer creative solutions that connect brands with highly targeted audiences that convert into high-value long-term users.
Moburst has offices in New York City, Tel-Aviv, London and San Francisco.
To learn more, visit http://www.moburst.com or contact us at hello@moburst.com.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/moburst_snaps_up_18_telly_awards_including_4_golds_and_5_silvers/prweb18707582.htm
