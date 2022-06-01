Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Clark Tractor and Supply, 2 locations in Texas, from the Clark Family to Tellus Equipment

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Clark Tractor and Supply in Comanche and De Leon, Texas from the Clark Family to Tellus Equipment.

Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Clark Tractor and Supply in Comanche and De Leon, Texas from the Clark Family to Tellus Equipment.

Clark Tractor and Supply has been family-owned and operated for nearly 60 years. In 1963, Jerry and Sharon Clark acquired their first location in De Leon, and opened their second location in Comanche in 1972. Clark Tractor offers a full line of John Deere agricultural and consumer equipment as well as compact construction equipment.

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 250 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. In 2021, the company consummated 72 transactions, marking a record-breaking year. Patrick Albero, the exclusive agent for this transaction and head of the Equipment Division for Performance Brokerage Services commented, "It was an honor to work with the Clark Family on the sale of Clark Tractor. After Dan Argiro and I visited the family in Texas, we made it our mission to find a John Deere qualified buyer that could carry on the Clark Tractor legacy. Within 45 days, we identified Jeff Donaldson of Tellus. Throughout the process, Jeff proved to be a fair and honorable buyer. Jeff has an unwavering passion for John Deere, and Tellus plans to remain a staple in the De Leon and Comanche communities for years to come. I would like to personally thank the Clark Family for entrusting us to sell their family-owned dealership after 59 years in business".

Tellus Equipment, a family-owned company, is one of the largest authorized John Deere agriculture, turf, and compact construction dealers in North America. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, Tellus operates 24 full-service dealerships throughout Central Texas, with more than 400 employees.

Jeff Donaldson, CEO of Tellus Equipment, commented, "Pat Albero of Performance Brokerage Services reached out with an opportunity to expand our John Deere dealership business. From day one, Pat was fantastic to work with and very attentive. I certainly would not hesitate to do business with Performance Brokerage Services again in the future. I would highly recommend Pat Albero, Dan Argiro, and the team at Performance Brokerage Services."

The acquisition expands Tellus Equipment's footprint, while advancing the company's growth plans in the state of Texas.

Donaldson continued, "We are honored to be able to bring the Clark employees, customers, and locations into the Tellus family of dealerships. With a rich history of providing excellent support to their customers and being an integral part of the communities, we are excited to carry on that tradition."

The dealerships will remain at their current locations at 11150 Highway 36 in Comanche and 509 West Navarro in De Leon, Texas.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 25 years of experience, 700 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 7 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

