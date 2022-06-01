Brickit, the Killer App for LEGO Enthusiasts, Just Got Smarter

Brickit's artificial intelligence (AI) helps users locate specific bricks needed to build a model, correctly identifies more types of LEGO® bricks, and learns new bricks from user feedback; plus, any user's creations can now be shared with everyone!

Brickit, the company that helps kids and their parents have more fun with their LEGO® brick collections, has updated its breakthrough app with powerful, new features that give users even more ways to be creative.

The latest version of Brickit, available today, includes numerous cool features to enhance creativity and collaboration:



Finder — helps users build their creations by identifying the precise location of bricks within a pile of bricks

Share designs — users now can submit their own creations; Brickit transforms them into instructions and makes them available to Brickit users around the world

Detection improvements — Brickit's AI is now better at identifying bricks, with a success rate as high as 92%

Machine learning — Brickit asks users for help correcting its mistakes, and then uses this information to improve its LEGO brick knowledge

"We want to breathe life back into the millions of LEGO bricks stowed away in dusty boxes around that world. It's a task for which AI is perfectly suited, and our latest version includes improvements in both determining what can be built and learning new bricks," said Leonid Alexandrov, CEO of Brickit. "But we think the best feature of Brickit is that it unites kids and parents in creative collaboration."

How it works: Snapit — Brickit – Buildit

Brickit is the ground-breaking app that LEGO lovers—kids and their parents—have been waiting for. Dump your LEGO bricks (thousands of them, if you like) onto a table and take a photo with Brickit. Brickit uses AI to identify every piece in your LEGO brick collection and then suggests dozens of models to build. Select a design, and Brickit provides step-by-step build instructions—it even helps you locate every brick you need from your pile of LEGO bricks.

About Brickit

Brickit was developed by a team of developers who share a vision for applying AI and machine learning to solve everyday problems and bring joy to families. Available for both Apple iOS and Google Android, Brickit uses AI and machine learning to analyze random collections of LEGO bricks and then suggest new creations that can be built, along with instructions on how to build them. To learn more about Brickit and to download the app, visit brickit.app.

