Press Release Regarding Early Warning Report with Respect to Securities of Katipult Technology Corp.

CALGARY, AB, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Mr. Brock Murray and Mr. Pheak Meas (the "Grantors") hereby announce that, further to their press release of January 2, 2020, they have agreed with Mr. Gord Breese (the "Optionee") to amend the exercise price of the options granted to the Optionee on such date to $0.10 per option from $0.20 per option (the "Amendment"). The Amendment constitutes a material change to Sections 3 and 4 to the early warning reports of the Grantors filed on January 2, 2020 pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - Early Warning System and Related Takeover Bids and Insider Reporting Issues of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("NI 62-103") on the company's SEDAR profile.
This News Release is issued pursuant to NI 62-103, which also requires an early warning report to be filed with the applicable securities regulators containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. Such early warning reports will be filed within the timelines required by applicable securities laws and made available on the company's SEDAR profile.
SOURCES
Pheak Meas, c/o the Company, 340-318 11th Avenue S.E., Calgary, Alberta, T2G 0Y2
Brock Murray, c/o the Company, 340-318 11th Avenue S.E., Calgary, Alberta, T2G 0Y2
