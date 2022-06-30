Latex Mattress Market Forecast Report 2021: USD 3.21 Billion Market Growth Opportunity by 2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latex mattress market size is set to grow by USD 3.21 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14.89% according to Technavio. Technavio categorizes the latex mattress as a part of the global household products market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the latex mattress market during the forecast period.
Our latex mattress market report covers the following areas:
- Drivers: The increase in online retailing, highly developed offline retail sector in developed countries & growth of the real estate and construction industry will offer immense growth opportunities
- Challenges: The volatility in raw material prices, lower adoption rates in developing countries, and stringent regulations and taxation norms will challenge the growth of the market participants.
- The latex mattress market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution to compete in the market.
- Bella Sera Organics, Boyd Sleep, Brentwood Home LLC, FloBeds, Kingsdown Inc., Restonic Mattress Corp., ROYAL-PEDIC MATTRESS MFG., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Sleeping Organic, and The Organic Mattress Inc. are some of the major market participants.
- For Instance - The Organic Mattress Inc, the company provides mattresses with organic latex layers which is sustainably harvested from tropical rubber trees and manufactured into cores in the USA.
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
- The offline segment will be significant for revenue generation.
- The offline channel provides customers the advantage of examining products before purchasing, which is considered the most influential means of marketing. Most latex mattresses are sold through physical stores. Specialty stores are the highest revenue generators among all other retail formats in the global latex mattress market as they sell exclusive merchandise with a variety of product mixes.
- Although the growth of the offline distribution channel is moderate, this distribution channel is projected to expand on a large scale. Factors such as business expansions and the rising number of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and department stores of major retailers are driving the sales of these retail formats, which affects the global latex mattress market as well.
Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Latex Mattress Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -
- What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?
- What is the current trend taking place in the market space?
- Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?
- What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?
- Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?
The competitive scenario provided in the Latex Mattress Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Latex Mattress Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!
- The predicted growth of the latex pillow market size from 2021 to 2026 is USD 591.33 million, at a progressing CAGR of 4.42%.
- The bath mats market share in the US is expected to increase by USD 40.66 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.05%.
Latex Mattress Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.89%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 3.21 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
13.83
Performing market contribution
APAC at 41%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Bella Sera Organics, Boyd Sleep, Brentwood Home LLC, FloBeds, Kingsdown Inc., Restonic Mattress Corp., ROYAL-PEDIC MATTRESS MFG., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Sleeping Organic, and The Organic Mattress Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- 2.2 Market characteristics
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis – Household products market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Distribution channel
- 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Competitive scenario
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Bella Sera Organics
- Exhibit 43: Bella Sera Organics - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Bella Sera Organics - Product and service
- Exhibit 45: Bella Sera Organics - Key offerings
- 10.4 Boyd Sleep
- 10.5 Brentwood Home LLC
- Exhibit 50: Brentwood Home LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Brentwood Home LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 52: Brentwood Home LLC - Key offerings
- 10.6 FloBeds
- Exhibit 53: FloBeds - Overview
- Exhibit 54: FloBeds - Product and service
- Exhibit 55: FloBeds - Key offerings
- 10.7 Kingsdown Inc.
- Exhibit 56: Kingsdown Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Kingsdown Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 58: Kingsdown Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Restonic Mattress Corp.
- Exhibit 59: Restonic Mattress Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Restonic Mattress Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 61: Restonic Mattress Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.9 ROYAL-PEDIC MATTRESS MFG.
- Exhibit 62: ROYAL-PEDIC MATTRESS MFG. - Overview
- Exhibit 63: ROYAL-PEDIC MATTRESS MFG. - Product and service
- Exhibit 64: ROYAL-PEDIC MATTRESS MFG. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Serta Simmons Bedding LLC
- Exhibit 65: Serta Simmons Bedding LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Serta Simmons Bedding LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 67: Serta Simmons Bedding LLC – Key news
- Exhibit 68: Serta Simmons Bedding LLC - Key offerings
- 10.11 Sleeping Organic
- Exhibit 69: Sleeping Organic - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Sleeping Organic - Product and service
- Exhibit 71: Sleeping Organic - Key offerings
- 10.12 The Organic Mattress Inc.
- Exhibit 72: The Organic Mattress Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: The Organic Mattress Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 74: The Organic Mattress Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.13 Scope of the report
- 10.14 Currency conversion rates for US$
- 10.15 Research methodology
- 10.16 List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
