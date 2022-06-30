Kitchen Sinks Market: 34% of Growth to Originate from North America | Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by End-user, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2026

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing global residential building construction market is one of the key drivers supporting the Kitchen Sinks Market growth. The global residential building construction market is expected to reach $7 trillion by 2023. APAC is the major contributor to the global residential building construction market due to rising urbanization and growing disposable income. As houses are considered long-term assets, people started investing in them to secure the future. Significantly, house owners can rent the house as rent is a non-detectible expense. This, in turn, will drive the kitchen sinks market growth during the forecast period. The market share is expected to increase by USD 533.96 million from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 3.37%- according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.
Vendor Insights-
The kitchen sinks market report offers information on several market vendors, including Acrysil Ltd., BLANCO GmbH and Co. KG, Dornbracht AG and Co. KG, Elkay Manufacturing Co., Fletcher Building Ltd., FRANKE Holding AG, Futura Kitchen sinks Ind Pvt Ltd., JOMOO Kitchen and Bath Co. Ltd., JULIEN Inc., Kohler Co., Kovinoplastika Loz d.o.o., Kraus USA Inc., Moen Inc., Roca Sanitario SA, Ruvati, Schock GmbH, TEKA INDUSTRIAL S.A., VIGO INDUSTRIES LLC., Whitehaus Collection, and Zuhne among others. Moreover, the market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- BLANCO GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers kitchen sinks made of stainless steel and anti-strach brushed finish.
- Dornbracht AG and Co. KG - The company offers kitchen sinks such as Glazed steel sinks, Matte stainless steel, and Polished stainless steel.
- FRANKE Holding AG - The company offers kitchen sinks such as undermount sink and topmount sinks.
Kitchen Sinks Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.37%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 533.96 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.84
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Acrysil Ltd., BLANCO GmbH and Co. KG, Dornbracht AG and Co. KG, Elkay Manufacturing Co., Fletcher Building Ltd., FRANKE Holding AG, Futura Kitchen sinks Ind Pvt Ltd., JOMOO Kitchen and Bath Co. Ltd., JULIEN Inc., Kohler Co., Kovinoplastika Loz d.o.o., Kraus USA Inc., Moen Inc., Roca Sanitario SA, Ruvati, Schock GmbH, TEKA INDUSTRIAL S.A., VIGO INDUSTRIES LLC., Whitehaus Collection, and Zuhne
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization preview
Regional Market Outlook
This kitchen sinks market forecast report extensively covers segmentations by End-user (Residential and commercial) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for kitchen sinks market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing number of residential construction activities will facilitate the kitchen sinks market growth in North America over the forecast period.
- Key Kitchen Sinks Market Trend:
- Emerging growth of semi-recessed sinks:
The emerging growth of semi-recessed sinks is one of the key kitchen sinks market trends contributing to the market growth. Semi-recessed sinks combine the convenient features of an undermount sink and the contemporary appearance of a kitchen sink. Semi-recessed sinks are designed to save space on kitchen counters. Semi-recessed sinks appear unique as they partially protrude from the surface where they are placed. Moreover, it is easy to clean the surrounding area of these sinks and under the sinks because of this feature. Such advantages will fuel the kitchen sinks market growth during the forecast period.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 BLANCO GmbH and Co. KG
- Exhibit 89: BLANCO GmbH and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 90: BLANCO GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: BLANCO GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings
- 10.4 Dornbracht AG and Co. KG
- Exhibit 92: Dornbracht AG and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 93: Dornbracht AG and Co. KG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 94: Dornbracht AG and Co. KG - Key news
- Exhibit 95: Dornbracht AG and Co. KG - Key offerings
- 10.5 FRANKE Holding AG
- Exhibit 96: FRANKE Holding AG - Overview
- Exhibit 97: FRANKE Holding AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 98: FRANKE Holding AG - Key news
- Exhibit 99: FRANKE Holding AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 100: FRANKE Holding AG - Segment focus
- 10.6 Kohler Co.
- Exhibit 101: Kohler Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Kohler Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 103: Kohler Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 104: Kohler Co. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Kraus USA Inc.
- Exhibit 105: Kraus USA Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 106: Kraus USA Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 107: Kraus USA Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 108: Kraus USA Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Moen Inc.
- Exhibit 109: Moen Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Moen Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 111: Moen Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Roca Sanitario SA
- Exhibit 112: Roca Sanitario SA - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Roca Sanitario SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: Roca Sanitario SA - Key offerings
- 10.10 Ruvati
- Exhibit 115: Ruvati - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Ruvati - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: Ruvati - Key news
- Exhibit 118: Ruvati - Key offerings
- 10.11 TEKA INDUSTRIAL S.A.
- Exhibit 119: TEKA INDUSTRIAL S.A. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: TEKA INDUSTRIAL S.A. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: TEKA INDUSTRIAL S.A. - Key offerings
- 10.12 VIGO INDUSTRIES LLC.
- Exhibit 122: VIGO INDUSTRIES LLC. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: VIGO INDUSTRIES LLC. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 124: VIGO INDUSTRIES LLC. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 128: Research methodology
- Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 130: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
