Kitchen Sinks Market: 34% of Growth to Originate from North America | Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by End-user, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2026

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing global residential building construction market is one of the key drivers supporting the Kitchen Sinks Market growth. The global residential building construction market is expected to reach $7 trillion by 2023. APAC is the major contributor to the global residential building construction market due to rising urbanization and growing disposable income. As houses are considered long-term assets, people started investing in them to secure the future. Significantly, house owners can rent the house as rent is a non-detectible expense. This, in turn, will drive the kitchen sinks market growth during the forecast period. The market share is expected to increase by USD 533.96 million from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 3.37%- according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

For more additional information about the Kitchen Sinks Market – Download Sample Report

Vendor Insights-

The kitchen sinks market report offers information on several market vendors, including Acrysil Ltd., BLANCO GmbH and Co. KG, Dornbracht AG and Co. KG, Elkay Manufacturing Co., Fletcher Building Ltd., FRANKE Holding AG, Futura Kitchen sinks Ind Pvt Ltd., JOMOO Kitchen and Bath Co. Ltd., JULIEN Inc., Kohler Co., Kovinoplastika Loz d.o.o., Kraus USA Inc., Moen Inc., Roca Sanitario SA, Ruvati, Schock GmbH, TEKA INDUSTRIAL S.A., VIGO INDUSTRIES LLC., Whitehaus Collection, and Zuhne among others. Moreover, the market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

BLANCO GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers kitchen sinks made of stainless steel and anti-strach brushed finish.

Dornbracht AG and Co. KG - The company offers kitchen sinks such as Glazed steel sinks, Matte stainless steel, and Polished stainless steel.

FRANKE Holding AG - The company offers kitchen sinks such as undermount sink and topmount sinks.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Request Sample Report

Kitchen Sinks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.37% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 533.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.84 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acrysil Ltd., BLANCO GmbH and Co. KG, Dornbracht AG and Co. KG, Elkay Manufacturing Co., Fletcher Building Ltd., FRANKE Holding AG, Futura Kitchen sinks Ind Pvt Ltd., JOMOO Kitchen and Bath Co. Ltd., JULIEN Inc., Kohler Co., Kovinoplastika Loz d.o.o., Kraus USA Inc., Moen Inc., Roca Sanitario SA, Ruvati, Schock GmbH, TEKA INDUSTRIAL S.A., VIGO INDUSTRIES LLC., Whitehaus Collection, and Zuhne Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Regional Market Outlook

This kitchen sinks market forecast report extensively covers segmentations by End-user (Residential and commercial) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for kitchen sinks market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing number of residential construction activities will facilitate the kitchen sinks market growth in North America over the forecast period.

More key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries. Track Pricing, Supply, Demand, Trade, and Distribution Scenario along with Key Customers. View at Special Pricing

Key Kitchen Sinks Market Trend:

Emerging growth of semi-recessed sinks:

The emerging growth of semi-recessed sinks is one of the key kitchen sinks market trends contributing to the market growth. Semi-recessed sinks combine the convenient features of an undermount sink and the contemporary appearance of a kitchen sink. Semi-recessed sinks are designed to save space on kitchen counters. Semi-recessed sinks appear unique as they partially protrude from the surface where they are placed. Moreover, it is easy to clean the surrounding area of these sinks and under the sinks because of this feature. Such advantages will fuel the kitchen sinks market growth during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends available with Technavio – View Sample Report

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Commercial Kitchen Knives Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The commercial kitchen knives market share is expected to increase by USD 134.1 million from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.31%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers commercial kitchen knives market segmentations by type (chef's knives, utility knives, bread knives, meat knives, and other knives) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, and South America). Find More Key Market Data Here

Modular Kitchen Market by Product, Design, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The modular kitchen market share is expected to increase by USD 7.88 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.33%. The high demand for convenient and customized kitchens with a wide design variety is notably driving the modular kitchen market growth, although factors such as the market fragmentation and challenges from local carpenters may impede the market growth. Find More Key Market Data Here

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BLANCO GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 89: BLANCO GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 90: BLANCO GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: BLANCO GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.4 Dornbracht AG and Co. KG

Exhibit 92: Dornbracht AG and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 93: Dornbracht AG and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Dornbracht AG and Co. KG - Key news



Exhibit 95: Dornbracht AG and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.5 FRANKE Holding AG

Exhibit 96: FRANKE Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 97: FRANKE Holding AG - Business segments



Exhibit 98: FRANKE Holding AG - Key news



Exhibit 99: FRANKE Holding AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: FRANKE Holding AG - Segment focus

10.6 Kohler Co.

Exhibit 101: Kohler Co. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Kohler Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Kohler Co. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Kohler Co. - Key offerings

10.7 Kraus USA Inc.

Inc. Exhibit 105: Kraus USA Inc. - Overview

Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 106: Kraus USA Inc. - Product / Service

Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 107: Kraus USA Inc. - Key news

Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 108: Kraus USA Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Moen Inc.

Exhibit 109: Moen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Moen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Moen Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Roca Sanitario SA

Exhibit 112: Roca Sanitario SA - Overview



Exhibit 113: Roca Sanitario SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Roca Sanitario SA - Key offerings

10.10 Ruvati

Exhibit 115: Ruvati - Overview



Exhibit 116: Ruvati - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Ruvati - Key news



Exhibit 118: Ruvati - Key offerings

10.11 TEKA INDUSTRIAL S.A.

Exhibit 119: TEKA INDUSTRIAL S.A. - Overview



Exhibit 120: TEKA INDUSTRIAL S.A. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: TEKA INDUSTRIAL S.A. - Key offerings

10.12 VIGO INDUSTRIES LLC.

Exhibit 122: VIGO INDUSTRIES LLC. - Overview



Exhibit 123: VIGO INDUSTRIES LLC. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: VIGO INDUSTRIES LLC. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kitchen-sinks-market-34-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--market-size-share--trends-analysis-report-by-end-user-region-and-segment-forecasts-2022---2026-301577874.html

SOURCE Technavio