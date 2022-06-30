Inventec unveils Mategress, the highest density JBOD in 2U enclosure

The latest JBOD provides maximum storage capacity with a flexible, remote management system and improved power redundancy at a competitive price.
TAIPEI, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Server manufacturer Inventec (TPE: 2356) unveils Mategress, the highest density storage JBOD with 42 SATA drives in a 2U enclosure to meet industry needs while improving efficiency with reduced cost
s.
As demand
s for storage skyrockets, data centers are facing space and performance concerns in delivering higher quality of service and reliability. Mategress addresses both these issues with its unique high density in a small frame, dramatically reducing the cost for storage centers.
The Inventec Mategress storage server is a standard 2U high rack mount system, supporting 42 3.5" hot-swappable Serial Advanced Technology Attachment (SATA) drives with easy serviceability. It offers a higher maximum storage capacity than other similar products with full redundancy and ﬂexible input/output (I/O) expansibility or expandability.
The Mategress features include:
- 42 SATA drives (3.5") in a 2U form factor: Depth 925 mm, Width 447mm, Height 86.8mm
- Efficient management system that oﬀers monitoring capabilities and can be accessed remotely
- Easy serviceability with front serviceable hard drives and hot-pluggable fans
- Wide range of application support
Remote Monitoring with High Flexibility
Due to its high density, the Mategress provides diverse ways of usage tailored to the customer's needs. The price, combination of performance, and configuration flexibility are suitable for many applications that require an increased demand for high performance storage.
The Mategress' management network interface controller (NIC) is a 1G Base-T from AST2520 BMC. Inventec designed the Mategress to cater to the new post-pandemic normal of remote working, enabling data managers to both remotely monitor the system's health status and control components remotely through the baseband management controller.
Strong Power Redundancy and Reliability
Inventec Mategress features four 8056 hot-swappable dual-rotor fans with N+1 redundancy, as well as two 800W power supply units with 1+1 redundancy, ensuring data managers a high level of reliability and operability. In addition, Mategress can operate optimally between 5° and 35° Celsius.
The server's input/output (I/O) drives comprise of Mini SAS HDs, SAS Cable LEDs, HDD Fail LEDs, RJ45 with LED (Management NIC), RJ45 W/O LED (UART), Mini USB (I2C),UID Button & LED (with Reset function), Power Button & LED, as well as a Health LED.
"Mategress represents Inventec's latest innovation to cater to the increasing needs of our global clientele for larger storage capacity, high reliability, and affordability in a single compact 2U42Bay," said George Lin, VP of Business Unit VI, Inventec Enterprise Business Group (Inventec EBG).
About Inventec Data Center Solutions (Inventec EBG)
Inventec Data Center Solutions (Inventec EBG) was established in 1998 and has been focusing on the design and manufacturing of server systems in Inventec Corporation. Over decades, Inventec EBG has been the key server system supplier of the global branding clients.
For more information, please visit https://ebg.inventec.com/en.
Follow "Inventec Data Center Solutions" on LinkedIn and Wechat to receive their latest news and announcements.
Inventec logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Inventec Corporation.
Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
All trademarks and logos are the properties of their respective holders.
SOURCE Inventec Corporation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.