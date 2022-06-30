Resecurity Showcases the Power of Big Data, Threat Intelligence and Risk Management at Eurosatory 2022

California-based cybersecurity company showcases AI and Big Data powered software at Europe's largest land and air defense and security conference
LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, Inc., a U.S.-based cybersecurity and threat intelligence company, recently exhibited its solutions and shared its expertise at Eurosatory in Paris, France. Hosted June 13-17, 2022, Eurosatory is a leading international land and air defense and security exhibition every two years, welcoming over 1,800 exhibitors and 57,000 attendees to explore innovations and share best practices.
With European countries facing increased cyber threats and geopolitical tensions, the European cybersecurity market is expected to reach USD 39.98 billion in 2022. Given the high demand and expertise needed for cybersecurity services, cybersecurity IT services represent the largest market segment of this growth.1
Accordingly, cybersecurity and threat intelligence were key focuses at Eurosatory 2022, with numerous sessions on cyber defense and hundreds of new security providers and innovations — including Resecurity's cybersecurity and threat intelligence solutions. Other exhibitors included Microsoft, Airbus, AAE, Hexatrust, NSPA, GICAT and global government and law enforcement agencies.
"With cyber-attack vectors constantly evolving, cybersecurity was top of mind for every delegate at Eurosatory. Resecurity was proud to exhibit our novel threat intelligence and risk management solutions designed to scale and meet the needs of both enterprise and government organizations," said Selene Giupponi, Managing Director of Europe for Resecurity. "We look forward to providing security and defense providers with the real-time threat intelligence and actionable Big Data they need to counter adversaries, reduce security gaps and make strategic decisions."
Resecurity introduced its AI-powered cyber threat intelligence solutions that provide proactive early-warning alerts and comprehensive visibility of digital risks targeting an organization's ecosystem. Drawing from one of the world's largest Dark Web data sets, Resecurity's platform allows administrators to reduce potential blind spots by quickly seeing in-depth analysis and specific artifacts obtained through botnets activity, network intelligence and high-quality threat intelligence data.
Just recently Resecurity has been named a gold winner by the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in North America. Resecurity's products and services received Gold recognition across 3 categories in highly competitive nominations such as cyber threat intelligence (CTI), threat hunting, and third-party risk management (TPRM).
Resecurity's products and services honored with Gold by the Cybersecurity Excellence Award 2022 include:
- GOLD WINNER for Cyber Threat Intelligence in North America: Resecurity® Context™ Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform
- GOLD WINNER for Third Party Risk Management (TPRM) in North America: Resecurity® Risk™ Supply Chain Risk Management Platform
- GOLD WINNER for Threat Hunting in North America: Resecurity® Hunter™ Research & Development
Click here to learn more about Resecurity's cybersecurity solutions exhibited at Eurosatory 2022.
Resecurity is a cybersecurity company providing managed threat detection and response. The company delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An official member of AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, Infragard, the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA) and the American Chamber of Commerce in Mexico (AmChamMexico). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.
