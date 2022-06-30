BORANETWORK's Country Club Membership NFT sold out in 19 seconds on the heels of BIRDIE SHOT character NFT

- Country Club Membership 793 NFTs for whitelist sale and 307 NFTs for public sale all sold out
- BORANETWORK to provide tBORA by lot as a reward to commemorate the sell-out
SEOUL, South Korea, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BORANETWORK (representative Gyehan Song) said on the 1st day that the Country Club Membership NFT of BIRDIE SHOT: Enjoy & Earn, a casual golf game that is being developed by METABORA, a subsidiary of Kakao Games was sold out in 19 seconds after inception of the public sale.
BORANETWORK released 1,100 Country Club Membership NFTs in the whitelist sale on the 29th through BORA PORTAL and the remaining 307 NFTs for all users on the 30th, selling them out in 19 seconds.
The Country Club Membership NFT is an extreme-mode golf course that provides CON as award in BIRDIE SHOT and users holding the NFT will be given a variety of benefits within the game continually.
BORANETWORK plans to provide the Country Club Membership NFT purchasers with tBORA by lot as a reward to celebrate the sell-out of NFT.
BIRDIE SHOT is a blockchain game version of Friends Shot: Golf for All that is serviced in Korea and globally. It is a casual golf game where users create their own golf teams and match with various players in golf courses across the world. Users can earn game money CON by winning a match against others and exchange it with tokens on BORA PORTAL for profits and have fun of Enjoy & Earn by growing and converting their characters into NFTs and trading them.
- APPENDIX
*BORA PORTAL (URL): https://boraportal.com/
*BIRDIE SHOT Website URL: https://birdieshot.io/
- Press release contacts
Deputy Head Seungmin Lee at METABORA, kelly.meta@metabora.io
Manager Dongwan Ha at METABORA, allen.meta@metabora.io
SOURCE BORANETWORK
