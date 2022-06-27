Online Jewelry Market by Product (Fine jewelry and Fashion jewelry) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) - Forecast to 2026

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key factors driving growth in the Online Jewelry Market is innovation in jewelry design and technology. Factors such as product line innovations through design and technology integration play a vital role in the online sales of jewelry. Jewelry manufacturers are further emphasizing widening their range of jewelry collections, an extension of product assortments, and online visibilities through the incorporation of numerous new jewelry collections that have innovative designs. The utilization of technology in the jewelry market has increased over the years. The evolving tastes of customers and growing awareness of the availability of different jewelry designs and styles also fuel the purchase of modern designs. These factors encourage jewelry manufacturers to emphasize offering a wide variety of jewelry through many collections to attract new customers.
The Online Jewelry Market value is set to grow by USD 27.19 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 15.39% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.
Online Jewelry Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.39%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 27.19 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
14.97
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 39%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, India, UK, and Italy
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AURUM, CHANEL Ltd., Chopard Group, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Graff Diamonds Ltd., Hermes International SA, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Kering SA, Luk Fook Holdings International Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Pan India Charms and Jewellery Pvt. Ltd., PC Jeweller Ltd., Riddles Group Inc., Signet Jewelers Ltd., Stuller Inc., Swarovski AG, The Swatch Group Ltd., and Titan Company Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Online Jewelry Market: Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts
Based on the product, the online jewelry market report focuses on the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, including - Fine jewelry and Fashion jewelry. The market share growth by the fine jewelry segment will be significant during the forecast period. Realizing the growth opportunity of the market through the online channel, leading global jewelry manufacturers such as Signet Jewelers, Richemont, LVMH, Kering, TITAN, and Chow Tai Fook Jewellery are entering the online medium through their own web portals as well as through third-party e-retailers. This will encourage consumers to purchase fine jewelry online in the coming years.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Major Market Challenge:
- One of the key challenges to the global online jewelry industry growth is the customer preference for physical jewelry stores. Price-sensitive customers in developing markets prefer shopping offline for expensive fine jewelry. Moreover, many customers prefer the touch-and-feel factor and believe in trying the products before making a purchase, for which they prefer visiting physical stores. For instance, in developing nations such as India, many customers still do not opt for shopping expensive jewelry online. These customer preferences are challenging for players and can limit the growth of the global online jewelry market during the forecast period. However, manufacturers and retailers are at present integrating platforms enabled with virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) in their web portals that offer the option of trying jewelry virtually. For instance, CaratLane (a subsidiary of TITAN) has its own mobile app that lets buyers try its jewelry virtually.
Online Jewelry Market: Regional Analysis & Forecasts
Based on geography, the online jewelry market research report displays the revenue, market share, and growth rate of each region that includes- North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for online jewelry in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and MEA. The changing lifestyles and evolving consumer preferences owing to the considerable disposable income of consumers will facilitate the online jewelry market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Some of the Major Companies Mentioned
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- AURUM
- CHANEL Ltd.
- Chopard Group
- Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd.
- Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA
- Graff Diamonds Ltd.
- Hermes International SA
- Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.
- Kering SA
- Luk Fook Holdings International Ltd.
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
- Malabar Gold and Diamonds
- Pan India Charms and Jewellery Pvt. Ltd.
- PC Jeweller Ltd.
- Riddles Group Inc.
- Signet Jewelers Ltd.
- Stuller Inc.
- Swarovski AG
- The Swatch Group Ltd.
- Titan Company Ltd.
The online jewelry market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Fine jewelry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Fine jewelry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Fine jewelry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Fine jewelry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Fine jewelry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Fashion jewelry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Fashion jewelry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Fashion jewelry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Fashion jewelry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fashion jewelry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.14 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 CHANEL Ltd.
- Exhibit 93: CHANEL Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: CHANEL Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: CHANEL Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 96: CHANEL Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Chopard Group
- Exhibit 97: Chopard Group - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Chopard Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 99: Chopard Group - Key offerings
- 10.5 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 100: Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 101: Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 102: Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 103: Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA
- Exhibit 104: Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA - Overview
- Exhibit 105: Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 106: Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 107: Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA - Segment focus
- 10.7 Graff Diamonds Ltd.
- Exhibit 108: Graff Diamonds Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Graff Diamonds Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: Graff Diamonds Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Kering SA
- Exhibit 111: Kering SA - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Kering SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 113: Kering SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 114: Kering SA - Segment focus
- 10.9 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
- Exhibit 115: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Overview
- Exhibit 116: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key news
- Exhibit 118: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 119: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Segment focus
- 10.10 Signet Jewelers Ltd.
- Exhibit 120: Signet Jewelers Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Signet Jewelers Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: Signet Jewelers Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: Signet Jewelers Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.11 The Swatch Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 124: The Swatch Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: The Swatch Group Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 126: The Swatch Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 127: The Swatch Group Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Titan Company Ltd.
- Exhibit 128: Titan Company Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Titan Company Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 130: Titan Company Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: Titan Company Ltd. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 135: Research methodology
- Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 137: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations
