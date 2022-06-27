For the third time in a row, JA Solar Recognized as Overall High Achiever in RETC 2022 PVMI Report

BEIJING, June 27, 2022 /CNW/ -- JA Solar has once again been recognized as "Overall High Achiever" for its DeepBlue 3.0 excellent performance in the strict testing of modules for quality, reliability and performance in the 2022 PV Module Index Report (PVMI) recently released by the Renewable Energy Test Center (RETC), a leading engineering services and certification testing provider for renewable energy products. This is the third recognition in a row for JA Solar since RETC first launched the PVMI report in 2019.
The Photovoltaic Module Index Report (PVMI) is well-known for evaluating the quality, reliability and performance of photovoltaic modules through rigorous testing of a higher level than regular adopted standards. The professional, fair and transparent testing results provide a solid reference for financiers and developers in selecting high-quality modules, offering reliable reference data for operators in the long-term application of modules.
The 2022 PVMI Report summarizes the results of 12 months of testing on damp heat (DH2000), dynamic mechanical load (DML), solar module efficiency, PTC-to-STC ratio, PAN file test, thermal cycle test (TC600), PID Resistance, light and elevated temperature-induced degradation (LeTID), thresher test, among others. Each test holds great reference significance for the reliability of modules in practical application scenarios. Consecutively winning the "Overall High Achiever" honor further confirms the performance advantages of JA Solar modules in efficiency, reliability and power generation capacity, and perfectly reflects the "customer-oriented, to achieve optimal LCOE" module design mindset.
SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.