Tori Richard Rides Tech Wave

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honolulu based resort wear brand, Tori Richard, has signed with Teamwork Commerce.
Having trademarked the phrase, "Resort is a State of Mind®," the company was eager to implement Teamwork's software to create a frictionless retail process and open more time to enjoy the Hawaiian lifestyle. The Implementation of Teamwork's mobile Point of Sale and Order Management System will enable omnichannel services by offering customers endless fulfillment options such as Buy Online Pick Up In-Store (BOPIS), Buy Online Ship from Store (BOSHIP), and Buy In-Store Ship from Warehouse. Remember that dress you saw from your vacation you can't stop thinking about? Tori Richard is now able to bring their award-winning resort wear for men and women to you, wherever you are.
"Teamwork Commerce enables a fully integrated omnichannel experience for our customers, as well as enabling sophisticated data analytics, customer and product data management, and merchandise planning tools for our internal team. All of this on an intuitive, easy to use platform for all users. I couldn't be more pleased with our choice of Teamwork Commerce, and their expert team, as our POS and Retail Management software partner," shares Mike Osorio, Tori Richard, VP of Retail & Marketing.
Teamwork's turn-key omnichannel solution will empower Tori Richard to capture and manage important customer behavior and transactions seamlessly all while creating a personalized shopping experience for every single customer. The sophistication of this cloud-based mobile retail technology allows for big changes to happen for the brand right from their headquarters in Honolulu, where they have been based for over 60 years.
Founded and based out of Honolulu, Hawai'i since 1956, Tori Richard continues to create comfortable and innovative apparel for the resort lifestyle. Known for their exceptional performance fabrics and one-of-a-kind prints designed by their in-house art department, their extensive collection includes apparel and accessories for the entire family. Get in vacation mode at www.toririchard.com.
Teamwork Commerce is a leading Omnichannel Solution, providing retailers with Point-of Sale, Order Management, Inventory Control, CRM and Analytics. They also boast an ecosystem of integrations with top solutions making unified commerce a seamless activity. Serving top retailers in over 20 countries globally including Moose Knuckles, Colorado Rockies, Asics, Milwaukee Bucks, Catbird and Paul Stuart. Learn more at www.teamworkcommerce.com.
SOURCE Teamwork Commerce
