SPOTIO Receives Top Marks for Ten Categories in G2's Summer Field Sales Software and Route Planning Reports

Customer reviews on G2 Crowd ranked SPOTIO as a leader across multiple categories including Market Presence, Best ROI, Best Meets Requirements, and Most Implementable.

DALLAS, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPOTIO today announced that G2 Crowd has recognized SPOTIO as one of the top Field Sales and Route Planning providers based on customer reviews. Users ranked SPOTIO as a leader in customer satisfaction and market presence in both the G2 Small and Mid-Market Grid reports for Field Sales Software in Summer 2022. G2 is one of the largest software marketplace and services review platforms, used by 2,000 companies and more than 5 million buyers each month.

"From day one, our mission has been to help make field sales teams become more efficient and effective through technology," said Jonathan Moss, SPOTIO's Head of Product. "Receiving such an overwhelming amount of positive feedback from our customers and recognition from G2 has been very gratifying and validates that we are on the right track for the future."

In total, SPOTIO received ten awards based on reviews, market presence, and ability to solve customer needs. This marks the first time the company has received this many awards during a G2 quarterly report. The list includes:

Leader - Field Sales Software and Route Planning Software

Field Sales Leader - Small and Mid-Market Businesses

Field Sales - Most implementable - Small and Mid-Market Businesses

Field Sales - Best Meets Requirements - Mid-Market Businesses

Field Sales - Best Estimated ROI - Small-Business

Momentum Leader - Field Sales Software and Route Planning Software

The G2 Grid represents the voice of real software users, rating products algorithmically based on data sourced from G2 user product reviews and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products are ranked by customer satisfaction (based on user reviews) and market presence (based on market share, seller size, and social impact).

About SPOTIO

SPOTIO is the leading field sales engagement platform built for field sales teams to grow pipelines, improve productivity, and close more deals. SPOTIO centralizes field sales team activities and provides sales organizations with the visibility and insight needed to drive revenue.

Thousands of customers worldwide rely on SPOTIO to accelerate growth with their field sales teams. SPOTIO is a privately held company based in Dallas, Texas.

