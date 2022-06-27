Move Solutions Appoints Shae Sisson General Manager for Austin Area

Move Solutions, one of the largest commercial and office movers in the United States, has promoted Shae Sisson to General Manager of its Austin and surrounding area operations.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Move Solutions, one of the largest commercial and office movers in the United States, has promoted Shae Sisson to General Manager of its Austin and surrounding area operations. Sisson was previously a Senior Account Manager for the firm and has been with Move Solutions and parent company Total Office Solutions (TOS) for more than ten years. He oversees and leads sales and operations, serving clients in the Austin metro region as well as a growing number of national accounts with an area presence, and is based at the company's new 100,000 SF facility in the Park 183 complex in Southeast Austin. Sisson is a native of Central Texas and has more than 25 years of industry experience with major national commercial movers.

Move Solutions handles local, regional, national and international moves with a comprehensive range of capabilities. They can integrate related services including design support, furniture acquisition and technology infrastructure moves through sister companies such as Corporate Source, Office Furniture Plus and Tech Team Solutions. TOS and its specialty companies are members of the Office Moving Alliance (OMA), a network of aligned organizations that deliver consistent and seamless solutions with single-source responsibility and one point of contact, regardless of location.

Michael A. Monette, TOS Principal commented, "I have always been impressed by Shae's consistent leadership, his kind, good man sense with his co-workers and clients alike. I am proud to have Shae as one of our General Managers."

For more information, contact Move Solutions at 8136 Industry Way, Suite 100, Austin, TX 78744; 512.326.1711, or https://www.movesolutions.com/.

