Hiver Turns To Rap And Melody To Highlight Its Unique Work Culture

BENGALURU, India and SAN JOSE, Calif., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of World Music Day, Hiver, a Bengaluru-based SaaS startup, launched a music video highlighting their work-meets-play culture. The entire music video - including lyrics, vocals, instrumentals, and videography - has been created by Hiver's in-house talent.
Organised by the French Ministry of Culture for the first time in 1982, World Music Day provides a platform that not only celebrates professional musicians, but also provides support to budding musical talent. With the day growing in popularity, even businesses are beginning to now recognise and encourage the musical talents of their teams.
The music video was shot in the Hiver office and showcases the company's non-formal work culture. The lyrics of the song place emphasis on Hiver's value system - simplicity, and work-life balance, amongst others. It also talks about the brand's journey so far and how Hiver is focused on building a world class product.
Niraj Ranjan Rout, CEO and Co-founder of Hiver, is an avid guitar player himself and believes: "Music is very close to our hearts here at Hiver. Its universality allows our diverse team to connect with each other more profoundly. We've seen that having impromptu jamming sessions at work have not only brought us closer as a team, but have also helped our employees de-stress and nurture their creativity."
Speaking on creating the campaign, Charu Gupta, Director of Brand & Content Marketing, Hiver said: "At Hiver, we believe it's important to learn more about and recognise the talents of our employees. Jamming sessions in the office have allowed them to pursue their passions outside of work, while still being at work. We have these sessions often and this time for World Music Day, the team has created an original song about the brand."
About Hiver:
Hiver is a Gmail-based customer service solution that helps teams across the organisation collaborate on shared inboxes like services@, orders@, support@. It's the most frictionless, natural way for teams to handle customer email communication as it works from Gmail. It helps teams collaborate better and make sure all queries are answered on time by the right people.
To know more, visit www.hiverhq.com
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1093018/Hiver_Logo_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Hiver
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.