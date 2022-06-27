Dr. Chudi Ndubaku joins Paraza Pharma as Chief Scientific Officer

MONTREAL, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Paraza Pharma is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Chudi Ndubaku as Chief Scientific Officer. In his new role as part of the executive team at Paraza, Dr. Ndubaku will lead and drive the strategic growth of the R&D division of Paraza, with unitary focus to further enhance the scientific impact of Paraza research on client-partners' programs.
Dr. Ndubaku is a proven leader in the field of drug discovery with extensive experience in the industry. Prior to joining Paraza, Dr. Ndubaku held several senior scientific leadership positions at Genentech, Aduro Biotech and ORIC Pharmaceuticals.
"Chudi's experience and leadership in delivering clinical candidates for multiple drug discovery programs will be a real asset to our client-partners," said Arshad Siddiqui, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Paraza. "I am delighted to welcome Chudi, who will help drive the continued growth of Paraza and further enhance the performance of our research teams".
Dr. Ndubaku completed his Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, and has a B.S. in Chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley. He has co-authored thirty (30) peer-reviewed publications and is a co-inventor on twenty-three (23) issued or pending patent applications.
"I'm thrilled to join the team at Paraza Pharma as Chief Scientific Officer. Paraza is a uniquely highly collaborative organization with exceptional scientists across various scientific disciplines. I'm excited to work closely with the team and our partners to find solutions to various challenges inherent to the drug discovery process" said Dr. Ndubaku.
About Paraza Pharma
Paraza Pharma is a Montreal, Canada based, fully integrated drug discovery organization passionately committed to contribute to the life sciences sector. As part of the growth strategy, it attracts worldwide best-in-class talent and continues to offer a unique collaborative model to help companies achieve their success milestones and accelerate their business growth.
Paraza Pharma Inc.:
Arshad Siddiqui, CEO
arshad.siddiqui@parazapharma.com
www.parazapharma.com
SOURCE Paraza Pharma Inc.
