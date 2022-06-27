EMBLEM Developments launches The Design District − Hamilton's new landmark

HAMILTON, ON, June 27, 2022 /CNW/ - EMBLEM Developments is pleased to announce the launch of The Design District, a new landmark at 41 Wilson Street in Hamilton's thriving downtown core. This never-before-seen-calibre of master-planned community, with architecture by IBI Group, comprises three 31-storey towers connected by a podium of new retail.

"The Design District will surpass anything ever seen in Hamilton before and accelerate Hamilton's already exciting momentum about the "it" place to live," said Kash Pashootan, Founder and CEO. "The name relates to the landmark location found in cities such as Miami, New York, and London. And this will be the chapter for us here in Toronto."

Offering 931 suites above a spectacular retail podium, The Design District boasts an impressive outdoor swimming pool representative of what is found in the ultra-desired hotels globally, accompanied by a connected social lounge, a gym, a yoga studio, a co-working space, and an ultra-luxury lobby lounge. With the tagline, "A forever moment," this new residence is a timeless monument inspired by innovation and driven by sleek urban design. Furnishings in all the common areas will be provided by designer extraordinaire, Louis Vuitton.

IBI has designed the three condominium towers of The Design District to form a backdrop that showcases the historic importance of the 1868 Gothic Revival-style church at the corner. The interior design is by Burdifilek, a premier global interior design firm responsible for creating some of the most well regarded fashion designer boutiques as well as luxury hospitality offerings such as the W Hotel. The elegant modern spaces draw from nature's canvas – wood, stone, natural tones – to ensure guests and residents feel comfortable and refreshed. The amenity spaces set a clear statement of luxury in a modern way, reminding one of a luxury hotel.

The Design District comes on the heels of EMBLEM's already under-construction condominium at 1 Jarvis. That contemporary 354-suite community set a record for sales in the residential condominium space in 2021, completely selling out within 48 hours of launch.

EMBLEM's slogan, The Mark of Exceptional Design, pinpoints the razor focus of its team on every detail, which results in high-quality, coveted communities. One of the fastest growing real estate development companies in the GTA, EMBLEM develops high-rise residential communities. The firm's current development portfolio consists of over 4,200 residences representing over $3.3 billion of development value, in Toronto, Mississauga, Hamilton, and Ottawa.

EMBLEM has been recognized with awards from prestigious organizations within the building industry, including BILD, Best Suite Design for 1 Jarvis, and Best Brochure for Arte; and The Nationals, Best Presentation Centre for Artform. This recognition is a testament to the approach EMBLEM is taking and serves to drive them to continue crafting homes of the finest calibre – such as The Design District in Hamilton.

Part of downtown Hamilton's attraction for EMBLEM and for new residents is the restoration of historic buildings, and a $500 million investment into a new Entertainment Hub and revitalization of existing venues: the FirstOntario Concert Hall, the FirstOntario Centre, the Hamilton Convention Centre, and the Art Gallery of Hamilton. A Bell investment of $400 million will be the largest digital infrastructure investment in the city's history. On the waterfront, a $140 million redevelopment project will transform the harbour into a beautiful, pedestrian-friendly community with a commercial village and a public plaza. The combined investment exceeding $1 billion is unprecedented in a community the size of Hamilton.

CBRE ranks Hamilton in the Top 5 in Canada for the Quality of Tech Labour and Real Estate Cost, and in the Top 2 for mid-sized city tech talent labour pool growth. And, to make it easier for this new workforce to commute, $3.4 billion is being invested in an upcoming new 14 km. LRT line with 17 stops.

"The Design District will be the project of the year in 2022," said Pashootan. "It captures all of the important aspects of a purchase including location with explosive upside appreciation, top walk and travel score, amenity experience non-existent within the area, finishes never seen before in this location, all combined at a starting price-point that will deliver immediate value."

Visit emblemdevcorp.com today to register for The Design District and see why people choose EMBLEM.

SOURCE EMBLEM Developments