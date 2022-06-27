Nanoscope Therapeutics CEO Sulagna Bhattacharya Named Winner of EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Central Plains Award

DALLAS, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies to treat retinal degenerative diseases, today announced that CEO and Co-Founder Sulagna Bhattacharya has been named a winner of Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Central Plains Award.
Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed. An independent panel of judges selected Ms. Bhattacharya based on her entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.
"I am honored to be named a winner in this competition by such a prestigious business organization alongside this dynamic group of business leaders making a difference in their respective fields," said Ms. Bhattacharya. "This distinction is truly a win for the team at Nanoscope and reflects the passion and ingenuity we bring to work every day. It also underscores the tremendous progress we are making in the clinic advancing our groundbreaking platform of optogenetic therapies to restore blindness in people suffering from retinitis pigmentosa and other retinal diseases."
Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. As a Central Plains award winner, Ms. Bhattacharya will now be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 National Awards.
For over 35 years, EY US has celebrated the unstoppable entrepreneurs who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners have exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other members of the entrepreneurial community in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.
About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.
Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. The Company's lead asset, MCO-010, is presently in Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trials in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772) with top line data expected Q1, 2023. The company has also initiated a Phase 2 trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients. MCO-010 has received FDA orphan drug designations for RP and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.
Investor Contact:
Argot Partners
212-600-1902
Nanoscope@argotpartners.com
Contact:
Dan Eramian
Opus Biotech Communications
pr@nanostherapeutics.com
425-306-8716
SOURCE Nanoscope Therapeutics
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.