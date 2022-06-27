Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd. and Tridel Partner for Water Control in the Well

TORONTO, June 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd.'s (Eddy) EDY is pleased to announce an agreement that was entered into on May 19, 2022 for extensive protection at Tridel's the Well Toronto Condos and Residences. Tridel, a part of the Tridel Group of Companies, is one of Canada's largest real estate developers, building more than 85,000 homes in more than 85 years since inception. Eddy's system will be featured in Tridel's landmark development that combines condominiums, retail, and office space, as well as rentals in downtown Toronto, the Well, in three buildings, representing more than 750 units.
Over the years, Eddy and Tridel have worked hand in hand to test and define the most important applications for their developments which has become a new standard of protection for Tridel projects.
"Creating diverse living and working community spaces is central to our vision, and the protection of our projects is paramount," said Bruno Giancola, Senior Vice President, Project Management, Tridel. "Working with Eddy on water security is not only critical to protect our project, but also meets our focus on innovation and sustainability while providing residents and operators peace of mind and protection for years to come."
"Tridel's leadership in the Toronto community is evident in so many areas, particularly in innovation," added Travis Allan, CEO and President. "It's a pleasure to work with them on their new and future projects, to provide the tools to protect and control water usage, ensuring that residents and assets are secure against the risk of water."
Eddy's system protects the project with a comprehensive system of real-time monitoring, smart sensors, and remote and automatic shutoffs that identify and action issues from the construction phase when the water is first initiated and extended to all functioning areas of the finalized building post-occupancy, including the risers, hydronics, in-suite, and common areas. The system will be installed in Well C, D, and E in Tridel's project, and all ongoing projects in the GTA.
Eddy is a North American provider and developer of residential and commercial smart water metering products and monitoring services, helping property owners protect, control, and conserve water usage by combining water sensing devices with behavioural learning software. For more details on Eddy's products or company information, please visit eddysolutions.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.