Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd. and Tridel Partner for Water Control in the Well

TORONTO, June 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd.'s (Eddy) EDY is pleased to announce an agreement that was entered into on May 19, 2022 for extensive protection at Tridel's the Well Toronto Condos and Residences. Tridel, a part of the Tridel Group of Companies, is one of Canada's largest real estate developers, building more than 85,000 homes in more than 85 years since inception. Eddy's system will be featured in Tridel's landmark development that combines condominiums, retail, and office space, as well as rentals in downtown Toronto, the Well, in three buildings, representing more than 750 units.

Over the years, Eddy and Tridel have worked hand in hand to test and define the most important applications for their developments which has become a new standard of protection for Tridel projects.

"Creating diverse living and working community spaces is central to our vision, and the protection of our projects is paramount," said Bruno Giancola, Senior Vice President, Project Management, Tridel. "Working with Eddy on water security is not only critical to protect our project, but also meets our focus on innovation and sustainability while providing residents and operators peace of mind and protection for years to come."

"Tridel's leadership in the Toronto community is evident in so many areas, particularly in innovation," added Travis Allan, CEO and President. "It's a pleasure to work with them on their new and future projects, to provide the tools to protect and control water usage, ensuring that residents and assets are secure against the risk of water."

Eddy's system protects the project with a comprehensive system of real-time monitoring, smart sensors, and remote and automatic shutoffs that identify and action issues from the construction phase when the water is first initiated and extended to all functioning areas of the finalized building post-occupancy, including the risers, hydronics, in-suite, and common areas. The system will be installed in Well C, D, and E in Tridel's project, and all ongoing projects in the GTA.

Eddy is a North American provider and developer of residential and commercial smart water metering products and monitoring services, helping property owners protect, control, and conserve water usage by combining water sensing devices with behavioural learning software. For more details on Eddy's products or company information, please visit eddysolutions.com.

