Olive Fertility Centre Opening State-of-the-Art IVF Fertility Clinic on Vancouver Island in 2023

VICTORIA, British Columbia, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Olive Fertility Centre is delighted to announce that the Olive Fertility Centre in Victoria is now welcoming patients at the Yates St. clinic in Harris Green and that the Olive Fertility Victoria IVF clinic is scheduled to open at 545 Superior Street in early 2023.

The need for fertility care has been increasing across BC and Canada with 1 in 6 Canadian couples struggling to conceive. Olive Fertility has seen a surge in demand for both fertility treatment and egg freezing during the pandemic. "The number of patients we have seen for IVF and egg freezing has increased by over 30%," says Dr. Beth Taylor, co-founder and co-director of Olive Fertility Centre. "We know that it has been particularly challenging for people on the Island to access fertility treatment as they have had to travel to Vancouver for IVF procedures. With our full-service IVF clinic opening in early 2023, we can offer patients on Vancouver Island complete fertility care closer to home."

For Victoria mom and Olive Fertility patient Ayah Grant, having an IVF clinic in Victoria would have reduced the anxiety and financial burden of conceiving her daughter Alice. "It was over the top stressful to have to get over to the Vancouver clinic for our IVF treatment at exactly the right moment in my cycle. We would have to book a hotel or stay with a friend to make sure I could get to the clinic on time. It will be such a relief to have a full-service IVF clinic close to home if we decide to have a second child."

The Olive Fertility Victoria clinic currently has two full-time Reproductive Endocrinologist-Infertility Specialists (REIs): Dr. James Graham and Dr. Ginevra Mills, with a third REI joining later this year.

Dr. Graham and Dr. Mills are pleased to be seeing patients in person. "Our team welcomes the opportunity to help patients on their journey to parenthood. We are looking forward to providing outstanding patient-centred care for all patients on the Island. At Olive Fertility, our staff and available services support the physical and emotional well-being of the patient and provide comprehensive care for couples or individuals with primary or secondary infertility, LGBTQ2A+ persons, and people who need donor sperm, donor eggs or surrogacy, egg freezing, and beyond," says Dr. Graham, clinical director, Olive Fertility Victoria.

"With an andrology lab, ultrasound suite and nursing support, we are able to offer patients most treatments at our Victoria location except egg retrieval and transfer, which are currently performed at our Vancouver clinic, until our new IVF clinic opens," adds Dr. Mills.

Olive Fertility Centre is one of Canada's leading IVF and prenatal diagnosis centres, with clinics in Vancouver, Surrey, Kelowna, and Victoria. Olive Fertility provides comprehensive fertility care to infertile couples, singles, and LGBTQ2A+ individuals.

