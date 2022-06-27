Best Sanitizers, Inc. to Exhibit at 2022 IFT FIRST Annual Event and Expo

Attendees of the 2022 IFT FIRST Annual Event and Expo will learn about products from Best Sanitizers, Inc., which can be used to effectively reduce the risk of cross-contamination in a food manufacturing facility.

NEVADA CITY, Calif., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Best Sanitizers, Inc. will be exhibiting at the in-person IFT FIRST (July 10-13, 2022) in Chicago, Illinois. Stop by booth S2978 to learn about the Best Sanitizers products used to effectively reduce the risk of cross-contamination in a food manufacturing facility. IFT FIRST stands for "Food Improved by Research, Science and Technology." This year's event will include three days of in-person networking to connect with exhibitors providing the latest trends, newest innovations and cutting-edge solutions to the benefit food processors nationwide. Through IFT FIRST, attendees will be able to search for products and services that match their specific interests.

Best Sanitizers, Inc. will demonstrate the HACCP SmartStep2™ Dual Footwear Sanitizing Unit at this year's show. The HACCP SmartStep2™ is a foot-operated system that requires no electricity and uses compressed air to deliver an atomized spray of Alpet® D2 Surface Sanitizer or Alpet® D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer to the bottom of footwear soles. Each application provides ample coverage to footwear soles yet uses only 0.4 ounces of chemical (0.2 oz per sole) which minimizes chemical waste and improves moisture control.

Combining the HACCP SmartStep2 with Alpet® D2 or Alpet® D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer creates an effective solution to reducing cross-contamination from footwear. Both Alpet D2 and Alpet D2 Quat-Free are alcohol-based surface sanitizers that are ready-to-use, highly evaporative, and ideal for water-sensitive equipment. Alpet D2 and Alpet D2 Quat-Free have a 10-second kill claim on non-food contact surfaces, including footwear. Alpet D2 and Alpet D2 Quat-Free have a 60-second kill claim on food contact surfaces, including gloves, meaning minimal downtime for production.

For food processors working in an organic facility, Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer is OMRI Listed® and approved under the Washington State Department of Agriculture Organic Food Program.

For processors in need of an approved chemical against the coronavirus, Best Sanitizers attained the "emerging pathogen" wording for SARS-CoV-2 on our Alpet D2 Surface Sanitizer and Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer product labels. Alpet D2 Surface Sanitizer and Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer are now approved by the EPA for use against SARS-COV-2.

In addition to learning about new cleaning and sanitizing products, attendees will have a chance to win an 18oz Rambler Yeti if they stop by the Best Sanitizers booth!

"The products and guidance we provide food processors are making a big difference in their ability to reduce cross-contamination in their facilities," added April Zeman-Lowe, Best Sanitizers, Inc. Sales Director – Food and Beverage Division.

About Best Sanitizers, Inc.:

Since 1995, Best Sanitizers, Inc. has been providing the Food Processing, Janitorial Sanitation and Healthcare industries with the highest quality hand soaps, hand sanitizers, surface sanitizers and dispensing options available. In addition, Best Sanitizers offers cleaning and sanitizing equipment including footwear sanitizing units, boot scrubbers, doorway foamers, drain foaming accessories, and proportioning and dispensing equipment. You will find our products helping processors large and small reduce the risk of pathogens throughout the U.S.

Best Sanitizers was the first company to achieve an E3 rating for an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and the first to achieve a D2 rating for an alcohol/quat-based surface sanitizer for food contact surfaces. Best Sanitizers continues to explore new and innovative ways to deliver hand hygiene and surface sanitation solutions to the United States and Canada.

https://www.bestsanitizers.com/

Media Contact

Mark Kendall, Best Sanitizers, 888.225.3267, sales@bestsanitizers.com

Twitter

SOURCE Best Sanitizers