Gilbane Building Company Celebrates Ribbon Cutting of 225 Wyman Street Development

The premier life sciences development is LEED® Gold designed, along the Waltham Route 128 technology belt.

WALTHAM, Mass., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hobbs Brook Real Estate LLC (HBRE) was joined by Mayor of Waltham Jeannette A. McCarthy, alongside representatives from Gilbane Building Company, Gensler, and the entire project team to celebrate the official opening of the 225 Wyman Street development; a 507,000-SF, five-story, ground-up life sciences development along the Waltham Route 128 technology belt.

LEED® Gold designed by Gensler, the new facility is engineered to accommodate a 60% lab to 40% office ratio. It offers tenants large, flexible, column-free floor plates for custom workplace configurations with additional structural and MEP capacity to accommodate a range of lab tenant needs. Incoming tenants include ElevateBio BaseCamp, a R&D and manufacturing company that offers research and development (R&D), process development (PD), and Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) in cell and gene therapies capabilities; Seqirus, one of the largest influenza vaccine researchers in the world; and Pegasystems, a Cambridge-based AI software company. In addition to constructing the base building, Gilbane Building Company is currently also providing construction management services for these unique, custom laboratory tenant fit-outs.

"In delivering this Class A office and lab space, our team used the latest in construction technology and innovation," said Mike O'Brien, senior vice president and business unit leader for Gilbane. "We're incredibly proud of this team who delivered this project through a global pandemic and multiple supply chain challenges, yet never missed a milestone. They managed 1,800 tradespeople who amassed over 800,000 work hours, erected 4,200 tons of steel, and removed over 70,000 cubic feet of ledge. We couldn't be happier with the outcome and we're thrilled to remain on site to deliver these highly-engineered and sophisticated tenant fit-outs."

Alongside the five-story facility is a connected 1,495-space garage that was delivered via design-assist and ahead of schedule.

Notable features of the 225 Wyman Street development include a three-acre landscaped courtyard with fully connected outdoor workspaces, a 150-person, tech-ready flexible conference space, and a 10,000-SF state-of-the-art fitness center, expansive dining area and cafe.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

###

Media Contact

Tara Crawford, Gilbane Building Company, 6179609323, tcrawford@gilbaneco.com

SOURCE Gilbane Building Company