SSR MINING ANNOUNCES INCLUSION IN THE RUSSELL 1000 INDEX

DENVER, June 27, 2022 /CNW/ - SSR Mining Inc. SSRM SSRM SSR ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as part of the annual reconstitution of the Russell indexes, SSR Mining will be included in the Russell 1000® Index as well as the broad-market Russell 3000® Index effective after the U.S. market open on June 27, 2022.
Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.
For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.
About SSR Mining
SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused gold company with four producing operations located in the USA, Turkey, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets. In 2021, the four operating assets produced approximately 794,000 gold-equivalent ounces. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.
