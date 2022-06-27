Online Grocery Delivery Services Market by End-user and Geography - Global Market Insights 2021 to 2025

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Online Grocery Delivery Services Market - Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, Five Force Analysis " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The market is segmented by geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). 55% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for online grocery delivery services in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising income level, westernization of buying habits, and raising awareness about online grocery shopping will facilitate the online grocery delivery services market growth in APAC over the forecast period. Moreover, the Online Grocery Delivery Services Market value is set to grow by USD 800 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 25.25% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Track Pricing, Supply, Demand, Trade, and Distribution Scenario along with Key Customers. View at Special Pricing

Market Segmentation

The Online Grocery Delivery Services Market is segmented by end-user (individuals and others).

By End-user- The online grocery delivery services market share growth by the individuals segment will be significant during the forecast period.

For more insights on the market share & contribution of various regions & segments – Download Sample Report

Online Grocery Delivery Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.25% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 800.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.29 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key consumer countries China, UK, US, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Albertsons Companies Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Ebates Performance Marketing Inc., Ocado Retail Ltd., SPAR International, Target Corp., Tesco Plc, and Walmart Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Market Dynamics

The increased popularity and adoption of e-commerce platforms is notably driving the online grocery delivery services market growth, although factors such as end-user perception for online grocery shopping may impede the market growth.

Moreover, the growth in demand for functional foods and beverages will be a key trend supporting the online grocery delivery services market share growth.

More insights on the latest drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies. Learn More with Sample Report

Company Profiles

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Albertsons Companies Inc.- The company is involved in offering wide range of products such as beverages, breads, cookies, snacks, cereals and many more.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

Ebates Performance Marketing Inc.- The company is involved in offering wide range of products such as accessories, gift cards, office supplies, pet supplies and many more.

Ocado Retail Ltd.- The company is involved in offering fresh and chilled foods, soft drinks, clothing and many more.

SPAR International

Target Corp.

Tesco Plc

Walmart Inc.

The online grocery delivery services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market.

More vendor insights with latest product offerings & news – Request for Sample Report

COVID Impact and Recovery Analysis

Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India were highly affected by the pandemic. The demand for online grocery delivery services increased exponentially in the first half of 2020, owing to stringent regulations imposed by governments to maintain social distancing and make people stay at home during the pandemic. The online grocery delivery services market report has further insights to estimate the COVID recovery rate in all the regions.

Related Reports

Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market by Business Model and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The online on-demand food delivery services market share is expected to increase by USD 118 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 19.52%. Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here

Online Grocery Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The online grocery market share is expected to increase by USD 136.97 billion from 2021 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.88%. Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Individuals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Albertsons Companies Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

Ebates Performance Marketing Inc.

Ocado Retail Ltd.

SPAR International

Target Corp.

Tesco Plc

Walmart Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-grocery-delivery-services-market-by-end-user-and-geography---global-market-insights-2021-to-2025-301574903.html

SOURCE Technavio