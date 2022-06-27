KeyPoint Credit Union Named Top Places to Work

Employees Cite Flexibility of Hybrid Work Model as Key Source of Happiness
SAN JOSE, Calif., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyPoint Credit Union, one of the largest Credit Unions in California, has been named as one of the San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Media Top Workplaces for 2022, ranking among the region's top midsize companies (150-499 employees).
"We are extremely honored to be named a top workplace," said Brad Canfield, KeyPoint's President & CEO. "Despite the challenges of the pandemic, KeyPoint's employees have rallied to bring out new products and services, while continuing to improve member service."
The Top Workplaces list is determined solely through employee feedback in a survey by Energage, LLC, a leading research firm on organizational health and employee engagement.
With 200 employees and seven California branches, KeyPoint serves over 60,000 Members in the Bay Area and beyond. The company promotes a collaborative work environment, offering high-quality training and support to help staff reach their full potential. KeyPoint also encourages a happy work-life balance, with comprehensive benefits that include paid holidays, educational reimbursement and staff discounts.
"Our employees love the flexibility of the hybrid work model," said LeeAnne Giblin, KeyPoint's Chief Administrative Officer. "Employees feel they are more efficient when they can choose when they need to be in the office. We strive for a workplace that empowers and inspires our staff to help Members thrive financially throughout all stages of life."
Energage conducts regional Top Workplaces programs with 45 major publishing partners across the United States. For more information about the Top Workplaces lists, visit https://topworkplaces.com.
SOURCE KeyPoint Credit Union
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.