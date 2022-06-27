92 Child Care Professionals Complete Comprehensive Business Leadership Training Thanks To Emergency Funding Assistance For Early Learning Child Care Providers

TAMPA, Fla., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County (ELCHC) received Workforce Initiatives for Early Educators funding as part of the COVID-19 emergency funding assistance. The funding was to directly address the loss of staff due to COVID-19 related closures of classrooms or centers.
The Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough applied $1.2 million of the funding received to directly upskill current early education professionals. After a competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) process, the ELCHC partnered with The Business & Leadership Institute for Early Learning (BLI) to provide industry specific courses with the goal of building and sustaining a financially healthy enterprise that delivers high quality early learning. From March to June 2022, ninety-two professionals worked directly with BLI President & Founder Robyn Perlman, her associates Kelly Townsend and Peter Frampton and completed 15 hours of master coursework and coaching. Perlman said, "With these acquired skills participants are better able to incubate new ideas and execute performance-based business strategies with aspirational goals for the children they serve."
Chief Executive Officer of the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County, Gordon L. Gillette said, "We believe this investment in our providers will have positive impacts on the level of business and financial acumen in our provider sector. The ELCHC is grateful to State and Federal governments for their support of early learning, in which they identified the impacts of COVID-19 on the industry and ensure funding would be made available.
The 92 professionals will be celebrated in a graduation ceremony on June 28, 2022 at 6:30 PM.
Established by the State Legislature, the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County (ELCHC) is a 501(c)(3) organization focused on promoting school and life success for young children and their families through quality school readiness services and supports. The ELCHC administers School Readiness and VPK (Voluntary Prekindergarten) programs in Hillsborough County, offers teacher trainings and coaching, and provides Child Care Resource and Referral (CCR&R) along with other services that daily serve more than 20,000 children and their families.
Contact: Alison Fraga
Phone: 813-205-6205
Email: afraga@elchc.org
SOURCE Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County
