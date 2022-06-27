Global Off-Highway Fuel Cell Electric Equipment (FCEE) Market Growth Opportunities to 2030

DUBLIN, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Off-Highway Fuel Cell Electric Equipment (FCEE) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Key Issues Addressed
- What will be the estimated OHW vehicles market size (in vehicle units) by 2030? What are the key equipment categories and OEMs in the market?
- What are the current hydrogen production and cost scenarios and how will they change by 2030?
- Which are the major OEMs in the fuel cell market and what are their development and launch activities, and roadmap targets for 2030?
- What are some of the key partnerships in the fuel cell OHW vehicles industry?
- What are the regional investment scenarios in the hydrogen mobility landscape worldwide?
Hydrogen is turning out to be a very good alternative to fossil fuels. A wide range of industries are developing hydrogen fuel cell technologies for different applications. Mobility is one of the top industries where hydrogen fuel cells can be used to reduce carbon emissions.
Hydrogen fuel cell powertrains in the off-highway industry will compete with battery-electric powertrains in terms of the ability to scale to storage system capacity and reduce refuelling time. Fuel cell solutions in the off-highway industry are nascent, with very few OEMs initiating fuel cell development and isolated testing at private test sites.
However, government initiatives, public and private funding, and stringent mandates for green construction and mining projects are expected to drive the adoption of fuel cell technologies in construction, mining and agricultural applications.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of Strategic Imperative on Off-highway FCEE
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- The Analyst's Findings
- Off-highway FCEE Market Size by 2033
- OHW H2 Fuel Cell - Regional Hotspots
- Country Readiness for OHW Hydrogen Fuel Cell
- Off-highway Fuel Cell Value Chain
- Scope of Analysis
- Powertrain Technology Segmentation
- Market Segmentation
3. Hydrogen Production Ecosystem
- Hydrogen Production Methods
- Global Demand for Hydrogen
- Hydrogen Production and Required Infrastructure
- Policies Supporting Hydrogen Deployment
- Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Budgetary Spending
- Hydrogen Project - Pipeline Investment Plans
- Cost of Hydrogen Production Using Natural Gas
- Hydrogen Production Cost Outlook Until 2050
- Low-carbon Hydrogen Production - Historical, Announced, and Targets
- Global Low-carbon Hydrogen Production Plans
4. Off-highway Fuel Cell Technology Trends
- OHW Fuel Cell Equipment - Powertrain Schematics
- OHW Fuel Cell Equipment - Key Components
- OHW Alternative Fuel Powertrain - Working Principle
- OHW Alternative Fuel Powertrain Development Roadmap
- Types of Fuel Cell Systems
- OHW Fuel Cell Technology Roadmap
- Hydrogen Refueling Infrastructure
5. Policy Landscape and Government Initiatives
- Global Hydrogen Fuel Roadmap
- H2 Fuel Cell Development Funding, US
- Initiatives from the U.S. Department of Energy
- H2 Federal Incentives and Programs, US
- H2 State Incentives and Programs, US
- Hydrogen Initiatives Until 2030 and Beyond, Europe
- Opportunities for Hydrogen Deployment, Europe
- Future H2 Deployment Targets, Europe
- Hydrogen Fuel Cell Policies, China
- Hydrogen Corridor Projects, China
6. Market Landscape, Dynamics, and Ecosystem
- Launch Roadmap of Key Manufacturers
- Strategy Roadmap - CNH Industrial, New Holland
- Case Study - Hydrogen Tractor, New Holland
- Hydrogen Strategy Roadmap - JCB
- Strategy Roadmap - Hyundai Construction Equipment
- Hydrogen Strategy Roadmap - Komatsu
- Case Study - Retrofitted Fuel Cell Dump Truck, Komatsu
- Hydrogen Strategy Roadmap - Sany
- Hydrogen Strategy Roadmap - XCMG
- OHW FCEV Pilots and Initiatives
- Off-highway Fuel Cell Value Chain
- Top Supplier Capabilities, North America and Europe
- Top Supplier Capabilities, Asia
7. OHW H2 Fuel Cell - Market Opportunity Analysis
- OHW H2 Fuel Cell - Regional Hotspots
- OHW FCEV Market Opportunity by Region, 2021
- OHW FCEV Market Opportunity by Equipment Category, 2021
- OHW FCEV Use in Construction and Mining
- Off-highway FCEV Market Size by 2033
- OHW Fuel Cell Market Size - Forecast Methodology and Assumptions
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Product Development, Technology, and IP for Competitive Edge
- Cross-Industry/-Category Opportunity Identification for Sustainable Growth
- Long-term Growth Strategies for Sustainability
9. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- CNH
- Hyundai
- New Holland
- JCB
- Komatsu
- Sany
- XCMG
