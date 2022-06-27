Florida Injury Lawyers Celebrate Pride Month with Donation to Pride Law Fund

SteinLaw shows support for the LGBTQIA+ community

MIAMI, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brandon Stein, owner and founder of SteinLaw, has announced a donation to the Pride Law Fund in recognition of Pride Month.

Pride Law Fund supports the legal rights of the LGBTQIA+ community and people living with HIV and AIDS. New civil rights lawyers, law students and community leaders are able to apply for and receive grants and fellowships from Pride Law Fund to initiate and continue critical civil rights advocacy for these communities.

"Legal services and educational efforts are critically important for the LGBTQIA+ community, " said Brandon Stein. "By contributing to the Pride Law Fund, SteinLaw is demonstrating its commitment to social justice and equal protection under the law."

The contribution to Pride Law Fund is one of several donations by SteinLaw this year to organizations that serve the public interest and assist real people.

"All of us benefit from having a more inclusive society," Stein explained. "Supporting the Pride Law Fund is an effective way for SteinLaw to help law students and new lawyers while also demonstrating allyship."

Pride Law Fund started in 1979 as the National Educational Foundation for Individual Rights. Members of other human rights and legal defense organizations founded Pride Law Fund to support national education projects and gay civil rights litigation, and in the past 35 years, the organization has funded more than 100 law student clerkships at LGBTQIA+ civil rights organizations.

Today Pride Law Fund continues to assist academic programs and educate the public about LGBTQIA+ concerns. The financial contribution from SteinLaw coincides with Pride Month celebrations being held across Florida throughout the month of June.

History of Pride Month

The first Gay Liberation March was held in Greenwich Village, New York, June 28, 1970, on the first anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising.

This month, millions of people around the world will participate in Pride Month activities such as workshops, parades, concerts, parties, picnics and memorials that honor and support LGBTQIA+ rights and activism.

"SteinLaw takes action every day in standing up for others who have been injured or harmed, and we extend that same compassion to those who have been historically oppressed or discriminated against," said Stein.

